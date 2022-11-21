Read full article on original website
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
California Man Sentenced in Northwest Iowa Federal Drug Case
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A California man is going to federal prison in a Northwest Iowa drug case. 43-year-old Wesley Wood was given a decade behind bars last week after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetmaine to Sheldon using the United States Postal Service. Following...
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
Spencer Schools Approves Contribution to County Behavioral Health Support Network
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Schools has stood by its mental health support offered to students and their families, and at their latest meeting the School Board has now pledged to support behavioral health throughout the county. Superintendent Terry Hemann supported donating to the Behavioral Health Support Network to...
William “Ross” Harmonson, 94, of Spencer
Services for 94-year-old William “Ross” Harmonson of Spencer will be Monday, November 28th at 10:30am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will take place Sunday from 2-4pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Emmet Quinn, 81, of Estherville
Services for 81-year-old Emmet Quinn of Estherville will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Estherville with burial and military services at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Henry-Olson...
Max Wetherell, 90, of Peterson
Memorial services for 90-year-old Max Wetherell of Peterson will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Peterson is in charge of the arrangements.
Sports Schedule: 11/22/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for sports. In Girls Basketball Spencer goes to LeMars, Estherville Lincoln Central plays host to Manson-Northwest Webster, Spirit Lake will play Western Christian in Hull, Okoboji goes to Orange City to play MOC-Floyd Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan is at Sioux Center, GTRA is at Harris-Lake Park, West Bend-Mallard will be in Armstrong to play North Union, South O’Brien is at Alta-Aurelia, and Sioux Central visits Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Spencer Beats LeMars in Tough Battle to Open Season
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball Team opened up their season Tuesday night in LeMars. It was an exiting back and forth game that saw the Tigers Jump out to an 18-13 first quarter lead, before LeMars would control the middle Quarters. A 20 point 4th Quarter would lift the Tigers to a 1-0 record. Here are some of the moments of the game.
Coaches Preview: Spencer Girls Basketball @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball team hits the road Tuesday night to open up the new season against LeMars. Coach Matt Stevenson talked about what he has seen from his team offensively in the pre-season. After losing some key offensive pieces from last season, Stevenson...
