ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 35 cents to $79.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 17 cents to $87.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.50 a gallon. December natural gas rose 48 cents to $6.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.80 to $1,739.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents $20.87 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 142.17 Japanese yen from 140.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0240 from $1.0331.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes

US stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, following the release of Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”. Trading volume, however, was thin on Wednesday as...
Leader Telegram

Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, as the direction China takes will have great impact on the rest of Asia. ...
Leader Telegram

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was relatively muted in Asia ahead of U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. They rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. “A headwind for Asian markets is...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
820
Followers
10K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy