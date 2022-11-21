Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Funding Secured for new Riverton Hospital with State Grant; Design to be Finalized then Construction
The Riverton Medical District and the Billing Clinic announced in a press release last week that $54 million in funding needed to build a new hospital has been secured. On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2022, the Wyoming Loan and Investment Board approved a $10 million grant from the State of Wyoming for the project.
cowboystatedaily.com
Food Freedom Victory: Fremont County Farmers Market Store Can Sell Raw Milk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The dairy gray market lives on in Riverton. Fremont Foods LLC fell under the Wyoming Department of Agriculture’s scrutiny this month for offering raw milk to shoppers. The shop, a perpetual farmers market in downtown Riverton, sells frozen meat, canned goods, produce and treats.
wrrnetwork.com
RPD Chief Eric Murphy Announced His Retirement Today
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy announced this morning on his facebook page that he will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. “Good morning to all my friends on FB. I wanted to let everyone know that I will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. It’s has been an amazing 26 year Law Enforcement career and my time at the Riverton Police Department has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life due to the friendships that I have made there. I want to let everyone at the Riverton Police know how much I absolutely love and cherish each and everyone one of you. Also members of of the City of Riverton, Kristin Watson, Megan Sims and Tisha Tuttle I want you three to know that I could not have made it without you over the last 3 years since my stroke. You have helped me more than I could have ever imagined. You have all gone above and beyond to help me succeed. To my amazing secretary Summer Collie Cassady you have helped me with all of my day to day struggles with my job and I could never say enough to let you know how much I appreciate you.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
wrrnetwork.com
Long Desired Lander Dream Realized: City Purchases Land Adjacent to City Park
At the City Council meeting on November 22, 2022, a purchase of 9.51 acres from Jeff Hermansky, located west of City Park was authorized after it was listed for sale earlier in 2022 according to a news release issued by City Hall. By state statute, real estate negotiations for governing bodies are required to take place in executive session.
county17.com
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
Comments / 0