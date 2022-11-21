Prescott, Baldwin-Woodville face off in Middle Border

Little change at the top of the Middle Border Conference is expected this season, with Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville both expected to battle again for the crown.

Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville were neck-and-neck through the season. Prescott edged out the title by compiling a 13-1 record, just a bit better than Baldwin-Wood’s 11-3. The teams were clearly at the top, with preseason favorite St. Croix Central coming in with a 9-5 record.