ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Creek, WI

Regis a contender in Western Cloverbelt

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUs29_0jIzES4X00

Entering the 2021-22 season the Western Cloverbelt conference coaches had little consensus on who would emerge as the top team. Four teams were considered to be at the top, and teams were keeping a wary eye on Bloomer, a conference newcomer.

Ultimately, four teams came out of conference play with winning records and Fall Creek squeaked out a title with a 14-1 record. Stanley-Boyd finished right on their heels at 13-2, and teams were proven right about Bloomer when they finished with an 11-4 conference mark.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wausharaargus.com

Elijah Williams signs letter of intent for UW-Eau Claire

Wild Rose senior Elijah Williams, center, signed a letter of intent to attend UW-Eau Claire in the fall of 2023 to participate in track and field. Joining Elijah in the brief Nov. 16 ceremony were his parents Bruce and Stephanie Williams, Wild Rose.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
wwisradio.com

Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?

A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WINONA, MN
WSAW

Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After public outcry, Somali in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer

BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somali community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item at the city council meeting, the Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The rhetoric...
BARRON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

People identified in fatal Clark County crash

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
KFIL Radio

Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
LAKE CITY, MN
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
5K+
Followers
148
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy