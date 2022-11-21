Regis a contender in Western Cloverbelt

Entering the 2021-22 season the Western Cloverbelt conference coaches had little consensus on who would emerge as the top team. Four teams were considered to be at the top, and teams were keeping a wary eye on Bloomer, a conference newcomer.

Ultimately, four teams came out of conference play with winning records and Fall Creek squeaked out a title with a 14-1 record. Stanley-Boyd finished right on their heels at 13-2, and teams were proven right about Bloomer when they finished with an 11-4 conference mark.