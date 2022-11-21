Anchorage’s Ana Jager wins 800-mile Arizona Trail race to secure triple crown in bikepacking series

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskafish.news
Bristol Bay up next for AK Fish Board = 52 proposals
Nushagak king salmon designated as “stock of concern”. The Alaska Board of Fisheries next week will address 52 management proposals for Bristol Bay subsistence, commercial, sport and personal use fisheries. The meetings are set for November 29 – December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. Find...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m. Reactions to the results of the 2022 midterms. Updated: 24 hours ago. The Alaska Division of Elections on...
alaskapublic.org
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
alaskasnewssource.com
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Coach Green resigns from UAA volleyball
With 40.58% of registered Mat-Su voters showing up to the polls for this election, the hand count was a lengthy process - one that will be seen in future elections, after an ordinance was passed in October that gets rid of Dominion voting machines indefinitely. The event is expected to...
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
alaskasnewssource.com
2022 Turkey Trot sets record for participants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022 Turkey Trot held by Skinny Raven Sports had over 2,400 registrants — blowing the old record from 2019 out of the water. Thousands gathered in downtown Anchorage for the race, with many donning turkey costumes to run in the 2022 Turkey Trot before they sit down with friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner.
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a now decade-long standing invitation to Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents, as the Wasilla-based nonprofit Frontline Mission makes all the necessary preparations to host its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Executive director of the organization, Matthew Sheets, calls it a dinner for everyone. “A lot...
alaskasnewssource.com
A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 18...
alaskasportsreport.com
NCAA All American runner Santiago Prosser named Alaska Athlete of the Week
Santiago Prosser of Anchorage was named Alaska Athlete of the Week after his sparkling performance at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The sophomore out of Dimond High earned All-American honors and helped Northern Arizona to the Division I men’s cross country team title. In...
radiokenai.com
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
alaskasportsreport.com
CIC Hockey: West, Dimond play to spirited 1-1 tie a few days before Thanksgiving
Of the Cook Inlet Conference season’s first nine league games, teams finished in a tie once while the other contests were decided by an average of almost 10 goals. So, credit West and Dimond for bringing some much-needed competitive sanity back to the fold Tuesday. While Ben Boeke Arena sat about 80% full two nights before the holiday break, the Eagles and Lynx packed in the drama and finished off in a 1-1 draw worthy of World Cup soccer’s second day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
alaskasnewssource.com
No more cohorts: ASD hires enough drivers to fully staff busses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than three months of bus driver shortages, the Anchorage School District will dissolve the bussing cohort system and return to fully-staffed bus service beginning Dec. 5. In an email to parents, ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt wrote that transportation services for students will be altered...
Comments / 0