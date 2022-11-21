Read full article on original website
‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast
Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been...
OK! Magazine
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey, the former longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” divulged what led to the dissolution of her marriage to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill. During her visit to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Bailey elaborated on what...
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’
Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded. Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly...
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Reports Someone Was Identified in Son’s Cyberbully Case (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais hit the red carpet at Glamour’s Women of the Year event in NYC, where she opened up about her son Jax. In August, Jax revealed he had received racially offensive messages on social media and one mentioned Garcelle’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Diana Jenkins.
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
