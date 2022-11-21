ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast

Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been...
OK! Magazine

Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
E! News

One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy