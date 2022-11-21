New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll became a meme once he screamed at a referee after a penalty in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Daboll has become a figure of envy among the New York Giants fanbase. He did, after all, lead the team to seven wins in their first nine games of his head coaching career after other fanbases and the media alike gave the team no chance of winning anything in 2022. One thing that the Giants faithful love is Daboll’s passion on the sidelines, as he can become very animated at times.

