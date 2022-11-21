Read full article on original website
News item connects Gilford Rotary with new Christmas Tree Supplier
GILFORD — After losing their supplier at the end of last year, this year’s Gilford Rotary Christmas tree sale almost wasn't. It was careful reading by the wife of a member of the Rotary’s Tree Committee that made the sale possible, bringing New England-grown trees to the homes of Lakes Region families.
Shop local with Meredith Landing Real Estate
MEREDITH — Anyone shopping starting Saturday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Dec. 12, who sees the Meredith Landing Real Estate sign in a participating local business may take a photo with the sign. Post the photo, tag Meredith Landing Real Estate on Facebook and tag the business, and be entered into the Shop Local community gift basket. Every tagged photo posted is one entry. A winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Pool players raise food for St. Vincent de Paul
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
Conway Cougars fill pantry with almost 700 pounds of food
CONWAY — Cougar pride was on display last Friday, when the entire Conway Elementary School student body participated in its 21st food drive to benefit the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church). Students bundled up and loaded up with non-perishable items to make their annual pilgrimage to stock the food pantry’s shelves.
Ashland Elementary School honors veterans in school-wide assembly
ASHLAND — For the first time in several years, Ashland Elementary School students and staff were able to gather together for a special Veteran’s Day assembly. Team Respect teacher, Brian Jones, planned and led the event in the school cafeteria. The morning began with introductions from the three...
Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open
LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA
GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
Ruth Larson: When are GOP leaders going to stand up against hate speech?
The names of some prominent racists, white supremacists, and anti-Semites are becoming well known in New Hampshire. Belknap County’s share includes former Rep. Dawn Johnson (who posted anti-Semitic memes) and Ryan Murdough, whose extreme hate speech has targeted Blacks, Jews and progressive political activists. See, for example, his April 4, 2018, letter to The Sun, decrying school integration and extolling the Holocaust. More recently, he directed his poisonous aim at Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo (of Newmarket), in a vile email being investigated by the NH Attorney General as a threat.
Manchester man who threatened shooting at UNH indicted
Christopher S. Stewart, charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire at Manchester in September, was recently indicted by the Belknap County grand jury. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, was indicted on a single charge of criminal threatening-violent crime.
NHDOT seeking public input to proposed road safety improvements on a section of Route 25
MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.
