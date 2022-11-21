ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Will benching Zach Wilson light a fire in the Jets to win the AFC East?

Zach Wilson acted like an entitled kid after playing a horrible game last week against the New England Patriots. His comment after the game landed him on the bench. This week the Jets benched their starting quarterback and it was the right move. Well, now Zach Wilson is trying to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Macon Clark, SS, Tulane

Honors/Captainship’21 2nd Team All-AAC (Steele) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP, 11 GS, 55 Tkl, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 5 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR. 202112 GP, 12 GS, 74 Tkl, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 4 INT, 4 PD,. 202012 GP, 8 GS, 43 Tkl, 6.5 TFL,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP, 62 TAK, 8 TFL, 3 SACKS, 2 INT, 10 PBUs, 2 FF (INCOMPLETE SEASON) RS Junior transfer from Oregon. Starts at CB. High impact player. Tough, physical, versatile cornerback with strong coverage skills and strengths v. run to add value to an NFL team. Lengthy frame with long arms and good size/speed measurables. Physical at the LOS; can play press, jam and shows a good initial jab. Has feisty hands and stays on receivers downfield. Can cover and carry deep routes and is very good inside the 20. Times the ball well in coverage, with multiple pass breakups. Has very good instincts and is quick to read and react. Fights for the ball even after the catch and had a forced fumble v. TNMI. Ball skills need further evaluation; had several pass breakups but no interceptions in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is outstanding. Physical hitter; can lay some big hits in space and makes open-field tackles. Shows strong range and pursuit especially chasing down RBs from the backside. Very instinctive and quick to diagnose as a run defender. Can elude blockers around the perimeter and bust up screens. Very disruptive player with good play strength; can bend, play with leverage, and walk back blocking receivers. Also used on blitz packages where he has proven to pressure the QB. Swagger and confidence really pops on film. Plays with high effort.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Justin Fields Injury Update: Clarity on the Shoulder Injury of the Bears QB

Dr. Morse provides clarity on Justin Fields and his shoulder injury. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors YouTube Channel for the most up-to-date fantasy injury news. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit lined up with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th

Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit lined up with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. There have been rumors that the Cowboys and Giants were the two teams that Odell is deciding between. Well, Odell was able to watch the Cowboys beat the...

