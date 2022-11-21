Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP, 62 TAK, 8 TFL, 3 SACKS, 2 INT, 10 PBUs, 2 FF (INCOMPLETE SEASON) RS Junior transfer from Oregon. Starts at CB. High impact player. Tough, physical, versatile cornerback with strong coverage skills and strengths v. run to add value to an NFL team. Lengthy frame with long arms and good size/speed measurables. Physical at the LOS; can play press, jam and shows a good initial jab. Has feisty hands and stays on receivers downfield. Can cover and carry deep routes and is very good inside the 20. Times the ball well in coverage, with multiple pass breakups. Has very good instincts and is quick to read and react. Fights for the ball even after the catch and had a forced fumble v. TNMI. Ball skills need further evaluation; had several pass breakups but no interceptions in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is outstanding. Physical hitter; can lay some big hits in space and makes open-field tackles. Shows strong range and pursuit especially chasing down RBs from the backside. Very instinctive and quick to diagnose as a run defender. Can elude blockers around the perimeter and bust up screens. Very disruptive player with good play strength; can bend, play with leverage, and walk back blocking receivers. Also used on blitz packages where he has proven to pressure the QB. Swagger and confidence really pops on film. Plays with high effort.

