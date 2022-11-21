There is the old adage “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” and that sure was the case for Jaedyn Shaw in 2022. The 17-year-old turned pro, only the second player to do so before being NCAA-eligible in league history. A Texas native, Shaw had been training with the Washington Spirit before she officially turned professional, and it seemed if she did get the clearance to become a professional, she was likely headed for that club. But that’s not how it turned out, as San Diego somehow claimed dibs, and/or Shaw expressed interest in going there, and ultimately the NWSL allowed Shaw to join Wave FC.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO