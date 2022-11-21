ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Southeast Texas, we're in great paws

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Councilman pushes to light up Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Councilman A.J Turner urges to light up Beaumont. In a recent Facebook post, constituents suggested helping make the city brighter by lighting up the I-10 with LED lights. After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his...
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12newsnow.com

City of Beaumont adding cameras to area parks, community centers to improve safety

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont is beefing up park security more than a month after a shooting left three people injured at Rogers Park. City council members voted in favor of adding security to cameras to parks and community centers in Beaumont Tuesday. Officials approved spending the $64,000 on camera equipment to be used at Central Park, Imagination Station, John Paul David, Alice Keith and Rogers Park.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy