BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
Southeast Texans kickoff Thanksgiving with 2022 Turkey Trot in downtown Beaumont
People of all ages gathered to trot their way through the streets of downtown Beaumont on the morning of Thanksgiving.
Councilman pushes to light up Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Councilman A.J Turner urges to light up Beaumont. In a recent Facebook post, constituents suggested helping make the city brighter by lighting up the I-10 with LED lights. After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his...
Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children. The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party. The event takes place...
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
The Ferguson Law Firm giving out 250 full Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid high food costs, a Beaumont law firm is giving full Thanksgiving meals to area families. The Ferguson Law Firm is giving out 250 full Thanksgiving meals. The first 250 vehicles to arrive at the law firm Wednesday starting at 9: 30 a.m. will get one dinner per vehicle.
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook...
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
City of Beaumont adding cameras to area parks, community centers to improve safety
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont is beefing up park security more than a month after a shooting left three people injured at Rogers Park. City council members voted in favor of adding security to cameras to parks and community centers in Beaumont Tuesday. Officials approved spending the $64,000 on camera equipment to be used at Central Park, Imagination Station, John Paul David, Alice Keith and Rogers Park.
Residents from Beaumont's North End held neighborhood meeting for first time since 2019
BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents from two sides of Beaumont came together Monday night to speak to city officials and police. Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward. Those living in the West End have been able to voice their concerns at monthly meetings.
Nederland man’s award-winning monster truck to be made into Hot Wheels toy
NEDERLAND, Texas — A global company is turning a Nederland man's award-winning, one-of-a-kind monster truck into a toy that children across the world will be able to enjoy. Craig Meaux built his monster truck, Texas Toot. It took more than a year and cost thousands of dollars, but now Meaux's hard work is set to make its way to store shelves.
