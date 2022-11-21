ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The USMNT's first goal of the 2022 World Cup was an absolute beauty by Tim Weah

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
The United States Men’s National Team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and it didn’t take long for them to grab an early lead over Wales in their opening match Monday in Qatar.

After they missed out on a couple of good chances, US star Christian Pulisic played a pretty sweet ball to Tim Weah and the 22 year old wasted no time finding the back of the net with a beautiful touch past the charging goalkeeper.

Check out the first World Cup goal for the USMNT, who have a ton of fans rooting them on inside the stadium, in way too many years:

So good.

Twitter had reactions.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Lewandowski, one of the greatest goal-scorers ever, is 2 games away from cementing a brutal World Cup legacy

Whenever he decides to hang his cleats up, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski will be remembered as one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of soccer. But for as much success as he’s enjoyed on a domestic level with his various clubs, the legendary Polish No. 9 has yet to come through for his country on the biggest international stage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT reflect on deep connections to England ahead of Black Friday World Cup clash

The U.S. men’s national team won’t face anyone at this World Cup that they’re as connected to as England, their opponent in Friday’s much-anticipated Group B meeting. There are the basic connections that most fans can rattle off: eight USMNT players ply their trade with English clubs, and several of them will be standing across from club teammates. Christian Pulisic will see three familiar faces from Chelsea, while Arsenal’s Matt Turner will see the same number of club colleagues suiting up for the Three Lions. At Borussia Dortmund, Gio Reyna often lines up right next to England playmaker Jude Bellingham. The intertwined...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Uruguay's Alonso expecting nail-biting finale in World Cup group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uruguay coach Diego Alonso believes his team's World Cup group will go down to the wire in next week's final matches, emerging positive from a goalless but entertaining opening draw with South Korea that featured flashes of flair.
The Independent

Qatar vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Qatar and Senegal will each look to bounce back from opening World Cup defeats at the other’s expense, as the teams go head to head in Group A.Hosts Qatar began their home campaign with an uninspiring showing as they lost 2-0 to Ecuador, while Senegal looked worthy of a draw with Netherlands until the Dutch struck twice late on for a 2-0 win.A win for Qatar or Senegal here would drastically change the dynamic of the group, however, in the race for a place in the knockout stages.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A...
NBC Sports

World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams

The 2022 World Cup squads are confirmed as the rosters for all 32 nations at the tournament is now official. From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16

Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
BBC

England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to...
BBC

Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager

Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
BBC

'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
BBC

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says injured forward Pernille Harder is irreplaceable

Injured forward Pernille Harder is irreplaceable, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Harder had surgery on her hamstring after being forced off injured in Denmark's game against Switzerland on 11 November. Hayes does not know how long Harder will be out, but said she will not be playing "anytime soon". "It's...
BBC

Commonwealth title fight 'huge stepping stone' for Dean Sutherland

Undefeated Dean Sutherland says "this definitely feels like my time" as he prepares for Saturday's shot at the Commonwealth super-welterweight title. The Aberdonian, with a perfect record of 13 wins from 13 professional fights, faces England's Louis Greene for the vacant belt in front of a home crowd. "I have...
BBC

Welsh National Opera cuts Liverpool tours as funding shrinks

The Welsh National Opera (WNO) will no longer be travelling to Liverpool to perform as cuts in public funding force it to make cost savings. The Cardiff-based opera company said a shake-up in English arts funding meant its funding from Arts Council England had dropped by 35%, or £2.2m.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

