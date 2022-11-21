The USMNT's first goal of the 2022 World Cup was an absolute beauty by Tim Weah

The United States Men’s National Team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and it didn’t take long for them to grab an early lead over Wales in their opening match Monday in Qatar.

After they missed out on a couple of good chances, US star Christian Pulisic played a pretty sweet ball to Tim Weah and the 22 year old wasted no time finding the back of the net with a beautiful touch past the charging goalkeeper.

Check out the first World Cup goal for the USMNT, who have a ton of fans rooting them on inside the stadium, in way too many years:

So good.

Twitter had reactions.