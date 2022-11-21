Read full article on original website
Related
Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
atozsports.com
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
FRISCO - All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak ...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision
The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
atozsports.com
Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender
The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
Mike McCarthy Announces Micah Parsons' Status For Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Minnesota Vikings on their home field over the weekend with a dominant 40-3 victory. Now the team has just a few days to gear up for a Thanksgiving showdown against the New York Giants. Before the game kicks off, Dallas fans were a bit worried about star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Yardbarker
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? Giants Think Thanksgiving Win at Cowboys is Key
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Comments / 0