FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision

The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender

The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Micah Parsons' Status For Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Minnesota Vikings on their home field over the weekend with a dominant 40-3 victory. Now the team has just a few days to gear up for a Thanksgiving showdown against the New York Giants. Before the game kicks off, Dallas fans were a bit worried about star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
ARIZONA STATE

