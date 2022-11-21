ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl WR calls Dolphins 'scariest team in NFL'

While many would give the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles the designation as the NFL’s top team, one former Super Bowl champion is arguing that title actually belongs to the Miami Dolphins. On a recent episode of NFL Gameday Morning, two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders stated...
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?

All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX

