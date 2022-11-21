Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
thebig1063.com
Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee
UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
wymt.com
Early Thanksgiving traffic moving smoothly along I-75 in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time for getting together with loved ones, meaning there might be some extra travelers out on the roads as Thanksgiving draws closer. Thousands of drivers are passing through or stopping in London along Interstate 75 as they head to their Thanksgiving destinations.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
wymt.com
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
wymt.com
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tesla owners who will be traveling through Southeast Kentucky, there are now more charging stations to utilize. The London-Laurel County Tourism Visitors Center has had Tesla charging stations for several years but have recently added more charging spots to serve more people. Kelly Burton with...
wymt.com
People in Buckhorn still thankful four months after flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost four months after devastating flooding, people say they are thankful heading into the holiday season. Buckhorn was one place that was hit hard, with many homes destroyed. But that area of Perry County experienced no loss of life. The road is closed and people who...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
wymt.com
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
wymt.com
Mental health, recovery specialists give tips for people struggling during the holidays
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
q95fm.net
Bell County Home Catches Fire Early Monday Morning
Early Monday Morning, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Arcade Hill in the Dorton Branch Community. A representative of the fire department has said the family was asleep when the fire broke out. Firefighters with the department are saying the fire...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE - MISSING KNOX COUNTY KENTUCKY JUVENILE FOUND SAFE
Deputy Sam Mullins states that the 14-year-old juvenile Bethany Cureton has been found safe and has been returned home. There has been an arrest in this incident with details to be released on Wednesday. _____________________________. The Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
wymt.com
Dajcor Aluminum donates $10,000 to EKY Christmas event
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County had a tree-lighting ceremony Tuesday morning in downtown Hazard. Organizers said it was part of Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town. It kicks off in early December. Shortly after the tree lighting, Dajcor Aluminum donated $10 thousand to the event to help...
wymt.com
Hazard ARH introduces new CEO
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
lakercountry.com
Several closings of note tomorrow
With today being the first day of Thanksgiving break for Russell County Schools there will also be several closures of note for the actual holiday tomorrow. City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse will all be closed for Thanksgiving.
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
