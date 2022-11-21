Free college: All four Peralta campuses waive registration fees for Spring 2023 semester

Read full article on original website
Pandemic contributes to fall 2022 enrollment decline in Cal State system
Decrease largely due to record losses in transfers from the community colleges. Undergraduate enrollment in California State Universities continues to suffer from a pandemic-induced drop as fewer transfer students arrive from the state’s community colleges. Despite first-time freshman numbers rebounding to their pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the decreases in transfer...
peralta.edu
CoA Career and Employment Center Staff Invited to Participate in County Panel Discussion Focusing on Hiring Homeless
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Director of Workforce Systems Stefanie Bradshaw served as a panelist for the Alameda County Workforce Development Board’s “Expand Your Talent Pool- Job Seekers Experiencing Homelessness” panel discussion. The event was designed to help employers better understand tax benefits and credits that come with hiring the unhoused population. The panel was comprised of local employment service providers, including the CoA Career and Employment Center, local non-profits, and members of the community who have experienced homelessness.
berkeleyside.org
Missing Link Bicycle Co-Op, a Berkeley institution, is closing up shop
Parts are flying off the shelves and bicycles are selling fast for the first time in a while at Missing Link Bicycle Cooperative, which is closing next month after half a century in Berkeley. The final decision to shut was an emotional one for the seven co-owners. More than a...
Tutoring of all types will play important role in helping students recover from pandemic
TUTORING CAN BE in person or online, after school or during class, tailored to specific homework assignments or cover broad concepts. But no matter what form it takes, tutoring will be the most important factor in helping students catch up academically after the pandemic, a panel of experts told an EdSource roundtable.
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Richmond Promise looking to hire director of development
Richmond Promise, an organization that aims to build a culture of degree and certificate attainment in Richmond, is looking to hire a director of development to join its team. Ideally, the person will start in the position by February 2023. The full-time director of development will head up Richmond Promise’s...
City College expands Cantonese language program after successful effort to save it
The City College of San Francisco is launching two new Cantonese certificate programs in the 2023-24 school year, Trustee Alan Wong announced. Thanks to the work of Wong and more than 40 community groups, the City College’s Cantonese program is here to stay after it nearly ended due to budget cuts.
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
'We are family': East Bay communities serve up meals with love on Thanksgiving
The free meal isn't just about the plate of food, case manager of the rescue mission says. For those who show up on Thanksgiving, it may be the closest they will get to a sense of belonging.
Marin County saw homelessness rise in 2022 tally, but projects in works could have impact
Marin County has released the full copy of its 2022 Point in Time (PIT) count, which measures the number of homeless people living in the county on a given day, which this year was Feb. 17. Previously the county had released a preliminary report of the data in May. According...
Person attacked with golf club at People’s Park in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley said someone was struck in the head with a golf club at the People’s Park Housing Construction Site on Wednesday. According to UC Berkeley’s WarnMe system, the attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the south side of the park’s construction site. The victim was treated at the scene […]
nomadlawyer.org
Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
berkeleyside.org
Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Oakland councilmember talks election results
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland District 3 (West Oakland) councilmember Carroll Fife spoke with KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Catherine Heenan on Tuesday about the results of the Oakland mayor’s race. Fife’s colleagues District 6 (East Oakland) councilmember Loren Taylor and District 4 (Montclair-Melrose-Laurel) councilmember Sheng Thao faced off as the top two contenders in the […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
— As of Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:. Alameda County: 357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths (357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data) Contra Costa County: 277,010 cases, 1,483 deaths (276,791 cases, 1,483 deaths...
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SFist
National Park Service Closes Municipal Pier at SF's Aquatic Park Cove Indefinitely
Citing its poor state of condition — "[the pier] is incrementally deteriorating" — the National Park Service quietly and abruptly closed SF's "Muni Pier" on October 27... with no plans of reopening it anytime soon. Built in 1929, SF's Municipal Pier, also known as the "Muni Pier," was...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
