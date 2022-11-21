Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes
Nebraska will look to spoil Iowa's chances of winning the Big Ten West in its annual Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Efficient runs: The last few weeks have...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: With 1 game left, making the most of an otherwise lost Nebraska season
We have reached the inevitable, unceremonious end to Nebraska’s 2022 season. The resolution, whatever and whoever that may be, is on the horizon; there’s only one data point left, one last rodeo: Black Friday against Iowa. How did we get here? This season has felt like a lesson...
Kearney Hub
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Iowa. Nebraska’s not going to win the special teams department taking it easy, so why not go after Iowa punter Tory Taylor for a block?. Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters and...
Kearney Hub
Learning lessons and dispensing tough love, Mickey Joseph took on Nebraska job ‘my way’
LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph strode to the podium Tuesday and rubbed his hands together, seemingly in excitement for the 15 minutes in front of him. The Nebraska interim head coach has never minded or shied away from a reporter’s question, even as the Husker football team, true to form these last six years, has veered away from success and toward losing close games in unimaginably tough ways.
Kearney Hub
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
Kearney Hub
After 30 years as a Nebraska assistant and teacher, George Darlington receives his Blackshirt
“Coach Darlington is almost here. Everyone, get ready.”. On a cold November night, a church activity center in Elkhorn prepares for a party. Steam rises from a catered buffet. Old photos shuffle on a video screen. Circular tables anchor balloons — red, black and white. At one table, three...
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
Kearney Hub
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 'iron men' - Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome - holding defense together
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s iron men will make it to the finish line. A bundled-up Quinton Newsome didn’t appear any the worse for wear as he chatted with a few media members Tuesday. Neither did edge rusher Caleb Tannor, who cracked jokes while making the interview rounds in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High associate superintendent and former athletic director finalists for next NSAA director
LINCOLN – Mark Armstrong, Jon Cerny, John Krogstrand and Chris Loofe are the finalists to be the next NSAA executive director. The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the four men will be interviewed Nov. 29 and 30 at the NSAA office by the seven eligible members of its board.
Kearney Hub
No. 10 Creighton holds off No. 9 Arkansas
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
Kearney Hub
Oklahoma man followed Lincoln woman to Haymarket parking garage, attacked her, police say
A 22-year-old Oklahoma man is in jail in Lincoln after police say he followed a Lincoln woman into a Haymarket parking garage early Saturday morning and attacked her there, fleeing after the woman fought back. The 20-year-old woman noticed the man — who police identified as Shawn Young, of Eufaula,...
Kearney Hub
Take advantage of nice weather and water trees and shrubs
The nice weather expected through the weekend will provide the perfect opportunity to check on your trees and shrubs to see if they need watering. “Because we haven’t had much in the way of natural rainfall, it’s really important to make sure the roots are moist heading into the winter, especially newly planted trees and shrubs,” said John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy counties. “It’s a pretty fair likelihood that the roots are dry at this point.”
Kearney Hub
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine
From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
Kearney Hub
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into barrier, falling off Lincoln overpass, police say
A 53-year-old man is dead after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle into a concrete barrier on the eastbound lane of Rosa Parks Way on Wednesday afternoon, falling over the side of the west Lincoln overpass, according to police. The man was pronounced dead in the parking lot underneath the overpass,...
Comments / 0