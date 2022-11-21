ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Iowa

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Iowa. Nebraska’s not going to win the special teams department taking it easy, so why not go after Iowa punter Tory Taylor for a block?. Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters and...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Learning lessons and dispensing tough love, Mickey Joseph took on Nebraska job ‘my way’

LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph strode to the podium Tuesday and rubbed his hands together, seemingly in excitement for the 15 minutes in front of him. The Nebraska interim head coach has never minded or shied away from a reporter’s question, even as the Husker football team, true to form these last six years, has veered away from success and toward losing close games in unimaginably tough ways.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando

In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

No. 10 Creighton holds off No. 9 Arkansas

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kearney Hub

Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Take advantage of nice weather and water trees and shrubs

The nice weather expected through the weekend will provide the perfect opportunity to check on your trees and shrubs to see if they need watering. “Because we haven’t had much in the way of natural rainfall, it’s really important to make sure the roots are moist heading into the winter, especially newly planted trees and shrubs,” said John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy counties. “It’s a pretty fair likelihood that the roots are dry at this point.”
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine

From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy