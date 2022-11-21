Edina edges Minnetonka for state aquatics title

Edina stood third after state Class AA swimming and diving prelims at the University of Minnesota last week before rallying to take the state title Nov. 19.

Senior captain Katie McCarthy’s three gold medals lifted the Hornets over Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka and Wayzata in the team standings. The Hornets finished with 260 points to 254 for Minnetonka and 219.5 for Wayzata. Stillwater was fourth with 177.5 points and Shakopee rounded out the top five with 136.

Going into the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Minnetonka had a chance to catch Edina in the team standings. The Skippers needed to win the event and also needed Edina to finish lower than sixth place. The Minnetonka team of Paige Dillon, Maggie Rhodes, Aralyn Vogel and Annabelle Wentzel won the event with a time of 3:28.28. But in an adjacent lane Edina’s young 400 free relay of eighth-grader Macy Malinski, ninth-graders Audrey Peterson and Libbi McCarthy and senior Anna Schrag came on strong to finish third in 3:31.32.

Katie McCarthy, the state Class AA Swimmer of the Year as a sophomore in 2020, won individual titles in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.10) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.46). Her third gold medal of the meet came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The McCarthy sisters, Schrag an Ella Hall swam 1:34.50 to edge the Minnetonka foursome of Kendall Schindler, Rylie Ulett, Vogel and Wentzel, who swam 1:35.73.

Libbi McCarthy contributed to Edina’s championship with second place in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth place in the 100 freestyle.

Ninth-grader Frances Muir came through with a second place for the Hornets in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:57.18. Hall collected points. Hall placed in two events with a fourth in the 100 breaststroke and a fifth in the 50 freestyle. Schrag placed 14th in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle races. Muir finished ninth in the 200 individual medley.

Edina’s 200-yard medley relay placed fourth with Katie McCarthy, Hall, Hazel Dang and Malinski.

The Hornet picked up important team points in diving with the Karimi sisters, senior Shanze and sophomore Zara, finishing fourth and fifth.

State AA

Team Totals

1. Edina 260, 2. Minnetonka 254, 3. Wayzata 219.5, 4. Stillwater 177.5, 5. Shakopee 136, 6. Lakeville North 112, 7. Prior Lake 101, 8. Moorhead 96, 9. Chanhassen 94, 10. Sartell-St. Stephen 81/5, 11. Rochester Century 79, 12. Blaine 60, 13. Rosemount 57, 14. St. Michael-Albertville 52, East Ridge 51.