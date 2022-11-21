Here’s the state-champion 2021 Cleveland High football team. You can bet this year’s players want rings to show off, too. (Courtesy photo) That’s what happens Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Nusenda Credit Union Class 6A state championship game at Wilson Stadium, where the top-ranked Cleveland Storm (10-2), winners of 32 of their last 34 games, tackle the No. 2 La Cueva Bears (11-1).

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO