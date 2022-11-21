ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

rrobserver.com

Cleveland meets La Cueva Saturday for all the 6A marbles

Here’s the state-champion 2021 Cleveland High football team. You can bet this year’s players want rings to show off, too. (Courtesy photo) That’s what happens Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Nusenda Credit Union Class 6A state championship game at Wilson Stadium, where the top-ranked Cleveland Storm (10-2), winners of 32 of their last 34 games, tackle the No. 2 La Cueva Bears (11-1).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho has a variety of traditional martial arts schools

Humble Warrior owner and fourth degree black belt Donna Weaver with a student (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) The goal of karate is not to go after someone, but to develop a well-balanced mind and body — Kim Jin. In Rio Rancho, martial arts are alive and well. They’re many...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Another sunny day, get ready

Today is a picture perfect fall day with a light breeze and a shining sun. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Ideal fall weather is expected today across the region.”. Thanksgiving is in two days so it might be a good idea to start preparing. Turkeys need to be defrosted,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Calm and sunny from today to Thanksgiving

Today and tomorrow will be sunny with a light breeze but tomorrow will be colder. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Winter-like weather is possible starting Thanksgiving afternoon. Thanksgiving is different for everyone. I start it out by watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Then the American Kennel Club Dog Show. Then...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Regional Chamber Hosts Small Business Saturday Holiday Market

RIO RANCHO – On Saturday, Nov. 26, The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Small Business Saturday Holiday Market in Enchanted Hills Plaza. The address is 7817 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE Rio Rancho, and is located right next to Sally Beauty Supply, according to the press release announcing the event.
RIO RANCHO, NM

