Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Tri-County Outreach holds 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry

Tri-County Outreach held its 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry Saturday in Chiefland. And despite the cool temperatures and a little bit of light rain, 27 people came out to participate in the walk, which took place on the bike trail behind The Gathering Table Restaurant. Prior to folks...
CHIEFLAND, FL
villages-news.com

Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival this weekend

Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022

Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
naturecoaster.com

Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree

Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Skating rink, Santa part of big day of holiday festivities in Dunnellon

A full slate of festivities are planned throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 3, in Dunnellon. The day’s activities are anchored by the return of the Dunnellon Christmas parade, which takes off from Dunnellon Middle School at 6 p.m., and a Santa in the Park event at Ernie Mills Park from 2 to 9 p.m.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack

A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
LADY LAKE, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, New Port Richey

On Nov. 20, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black and gray female potbelly pig around 90 lbs., in the Wonder Ave. area of New Port Richey. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040353. Submit...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation

Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citrus County hospitals receive Healthgrades scores

Neither Citrus County hospital received excellence ratings from Healthgrades. Both have good safety records, and either is a good choice. Neither hospital in Citrus County received excellence ratings this year from Healthgrades, the physician and hospital ratings firm. However, the two facilities – HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers – also were not burdened with “worse than expected” ratings. On most factors, they performed “as expected.” And that’s not all bad.
Citrus County Chronicle

Dale Henderson Legacy Exhibit and Art Sale

CEDAR KEY — Thanks to the generosity of longtime Cedar Key naturalist and art collector Dale Henderson, the Cedar Key Arts Center is hosting a unique exhibit of artwork collected by Ms. Henderson over her many years of residence in Cedar Key. The exhibit includes several beautiful, framed Audubon...
CEDAR KEY, FL

