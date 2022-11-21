Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Lily's Kitty Care event in Old Town honors late teenage girl and her love for cats
OLD TOWN — On Nov. 12 at the Old Town Hardware Store, the family of Lily Mobsby, Fix Them All and AVS mobile surgery staff held Lily’s Kitty Care surgery day for 20 Dixie County residents’ cats. Robert and Mitzy Mobsby, in honor of their daughter Lily’s...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tri-County Outreach holds 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry
Tri-County Outreach held its 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry Saturday in Chiefland. And despite the cool temperatures and a little bit of light rain, 27 people came out to participate in the walk, which took place on the bike trail behind The Gathering Table Restaurant. Prior to folks...
villages-news.com
Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages
The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
Dade City farm working to keep Christmas cheer affordable in spite of inflation
A Pasco County farm is working to keep holiday cheer affordable. Christmas tree prices have increased as inflation is on the rise.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival this weekend
Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.
Citrus County Chronicle
New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
naturecoaster.com
Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree
Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
Citrus County Chronicle
Skating rink, Santa part of big day of holiday festivities in Dunnellon
A full slate of festivities are planned throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 3, in Dunnellon. The day’s activities are anchored by the return of the Dunnellon Christmas parade, which takes off from Dunnellon Middle School at 6 p.m., and a Santa in the Park event at Ernie Mills Park from 2 to 9 p.m.
villages-news.com
Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack
A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, New Port Richey
On Nov. 20, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black and gray female potbelly pig around 90 lbs., in the Wonder Ave. area of New Port Richey. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040353. Submit...
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation
Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
Pasco deputies searching for 38-year-old man
Pasco County deputies are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new experience is coming to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience.
Narcity
A Florida Man Won $5M From A Cheap Scratch Off & Here's How Much He Actually Keeps
A man in Florida can rest easy for holiday spending, as he's officially a big lottery winner. On November 23, Jerry Norasing claimed the money from a scratch-off game after winning $5 million dollars. The ticket was GOLD RUSH LIMITED, which is only $20 to purchase. He got it at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citrus County hospitals receive Healthgrades scores
Neither Citrus County hospital received excellence ratings from Healthgrades. Both have good safety records, and either is a good choice. Neither hospital in Citrus County received excellence ratings this year from Healthgrades, the physician and hospital ratings firm. However, the two facilities – HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers – also were not burdened with “worse than expected” ratings. On most factors, they performed “as expected.” And that’s not all bad.
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dale Henderson Legacy Exhibit and Art Sale
CEDAR KEY — Thanks to the generosity of longtime Cedar Key naturalist and art collector Dale Henderson, the Cedar Key Arts Center is hosting a unique exhibit of artwork collected by Ms. Henderson over her many years of residence in Cedar Key. The exhibit includes several beautiful, framed Audubon...
