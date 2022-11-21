ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home, police said Monday.

The youth, who The Associated Press isn’t identifying because of his age, is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 20, and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, 21, police said. All three people are from Dothan.

Police responding to a call found the victims dead from bullet wounds about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from police. Neither woman lived at the home, where authorities believe several people had been gathered although no one else was present when authorities arrived.

The juvenile already was wanted on pickup orders related to two assault charges and shots that were fired into an occupied vehicle in July, police said. It wasn’t clear whether the July incident was related to the killings.

