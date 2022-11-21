Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday November 21 - Sunday November 27
By Penny Thornton
Woman and Home
3 days ago
Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...
Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. Perhaps checking out your tarotscope for November 2022 might even be your bag. While your 2022 horoscope will provide a look into the next 12 months, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days.
About our astrologers
Weekly horoscope, Monday November 21 - Sunday November 27
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries are born between March 21—April 19 . Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20 . Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Geminis are born between May 21-June 21 . Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancers are born between June 21-July 22 . Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leos are born between July 23-August 22 . Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgos are born between August 23-September 22 . Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libras are born between September 23-October 22 . Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21 . Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21 . Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19 . Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18 . Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20 . Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change.
On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Aries (March 21 to April 20) While it may be hard, be patient in the coming times. Restrain yourself even if you feel like you should be jumping into things. Stay calm and optimistic and good things will come your way. Taurus (April 21 to May 20) You may find...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
You know fall is slowly but surely coming to a close when both Sagittarius season and Thanksgiving arrive. Though it can be sad to think of the autumn leaves falling to make way for the blisteringly cold snow, it can also be a joyful time as you plan more wintry festivities with your family and friends. Contradictory, yes — but your Thanksgiving 2022 horoscope is calling on you to go with the flow. The memories you’re sure to make will be well worth it.
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.
The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't help people who aren't interested in moving forward. One day they'll realize their mistake and that's when you can have a worthwhile conversation. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You may be surprised by the long line of penitents who will appear...
The last days of Scorpio season bring us heartfelt expansion. The Scorpio Sun and Jupiter retrograde in Pisces harmonize on November 20, making our aspirations feel and seem attainable. The following day, Mercury and Venus link up in Sagittarius, allowing us to reach for the stars and lean into our confidence. The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21st PST and 22nd EST, heightening our lust for life and desire for intellectual pursuits. The Sagittarius New Moon occurs the following day, right before Jupiter (who is the planetary ruler of Sagittarius) turns direct in Pisces and ends its retrograde journey that began on July 28th. The 23rd is a powerful day to manifest our innermost dreams, because the planets are giving us the motivation to bring them to fruition. Be clear and concise in what you want and wish it out loud while gazing upon the Leonid meteor shower which peaks this week.
November induces a change of attitude in us to be luckier and more successful, says astrology. Certain constellations have achieved success using this strategy. Some signs including Virgo, Cancer and Sagittarius turn out to be the most favoured children of destiny this time whereas Taurus, Capricorn, and Scorpio are not the picked and chosen signs to be blessed with luck. Let us see who has been the luckiest and unluckiest of all zodiac signs this month.
NOV 23 - DEC 21. As the sun strides into your own sign, you have simple, strong ideas about your life. And now you can start to realise them. A time of silences ends as you can set a great example of direct communication, without blame or fear. In love?...
Mars throws the gauntlet down at Neptune’s feet and the two planetary heavy hitters start the duel. It’s politics against progress. What is more important, saving face or saying the truth? What is most helpful to the situation, adding your energy to the side that’s winning or pointing out what’s not quite right about the winning team?
The New Moon and Sun's entry into Sagittarius in this week's astrological forecast allow us to seize every chance that comes our way. Additionally, Jupiter turns direct, enabling us to assess our progress since May.
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being.
It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. New moons are the perfect opportunity to plant seeds and set intentions, and under this month's new moon in Sagittarius, we're all going to feel inspired to grow. Depending on your astrological sign, however, you might want that growth in a particular area of your life. Here's what to know for this new moon, according to astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D.
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Pisces personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full November 2022 horoscope. Welcome to November, Pisces. Last month, thanks to Mars retrograde, your Halloween may have been more...
November may have started out chaotic, but Sagittarius season is officially here to lighten the mood. As the sun shifted into Sagittarius on Nov. 22, a sense of freedom, optimism, and hope is being restored to the cosmos after a very intense Scorpio season. Sagittarius is a sign all about embracing the bright side and envisioning what’s possible if you explore exciting possibilities through broadening your horizons. This energy is certain to reach its peak on Nov. 23, as the sun and moon conjoin in this sign to form the buoyant, jovial November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius, which will affect four zodiac signs most.
Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers.
However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
Every month or so, the moon slides between the Earth and the sun, making it look almost invisible from our point of view. This lunation is called a new moon, and in astrology, it offers the collective a chance to reset and recharge. In this case, that's much needed after the turbulence that is eclipse season. Lucky for us, the Sagittarius new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23, is restoring optimism and bringing with it a major vibe shift.
