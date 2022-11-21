Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday November 21 - Sunday November 27

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Weekly horoscope, Monday November 21 - Sunday November 27

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19 . Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"As Venus and Mars enter Sagittarius your strong, assertive personality puts you in control of your choices. Family matters and events are at the forefront as you plan ahead." Sally Morgan

"Your horizons are set to expand. A long-haul trip, perhaps, but, even more important than that, your outlook is more optimistic and philosophical. It is time for another great adventure." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20 . Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your family helps you with housework, so getting tasks completed might be easier than you first thought, allowing you to have the odd evening off to enjoy their company." Sally Morgan

"If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to talk about money, it’s arrived. Choose Thursday to make an offer or ask for assistance. The force will be with you." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21 . Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"For you to see a mission through to the end you’ll have to start at the beginning. With such high hopes and ambitions for a particular plan you should succeed." Sally Morgan

"Between now and Christmas, relationships in general and love affairs in particular are top of the agenda. The old days are long gone and a new order is a-coming in." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22 . Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You may discover someone wants to cut corners, but don't be in too much of a hurry to help. Your good choices and judgement will show others your sensible side." Sally Morgan

"The workplace is set for change. A new project or a new colleague could make a positive difference, but for some Cancerians, a whole new job is in the pipeline." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22 . Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Get dressed up for that special occasion, make an with your appearance. Your hair and makeup will receive welcome attention. Spending time with your best friend is relaxing and enjoyable." Sally Morgan

"Your talents could be in demand and you will benefit a lot from allowing your creative spirit free reign. Great new things can come into being now. Uncork the bottle." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22 . Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"A friend invites you to join in a yoga class. Anything relaxing has health benefits and will be a calming influence on your busy life while Uranus is in retrograde." Sally Morgan

"Forget trying to please people who appear to have little time for you. Some hearts you cannot win. Love and support are more likely to be found close to home." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22 . Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"When someone announces how much they like your new outfit, accept their compliment. You chose to wear things that are comfortable and practical, but have the most amazing style." Sally Morgan

"Spreading the word is the best way to make both personal and professional progress. You need to reach more people and widen your field of operations. It pays to advertise." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21 . Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Creativity is the key as your planets align, whatever you do will be admired by all those who see it. You should think about developing this into a self-sustaining business." Sally Morgan

"Going over and over things in an attempt to figure out what happened isn’t going to help. Let it go and pour your time and energy into more worthwhile endeavours." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21 . Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Someone you’ve been relying on might let you down last minute, so make sure you play it smart and have a back-up plan. A family member arranges a virtual event." Sally Morgan

"A new moon in your sign signals a new chapter and, with Jupiter in the mix, a fulfilling one. On the 23, vow to change one thing in your life." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19 . Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Focus on what you want, as it’s time to change your tactics. Accept you don’t always know what’s going on, but use your intuition to make decisions as changes emerge." Sally Morgan

"Preparation is key. You may only have one chance to get something right, so the hard work you put in now will make success all the sweeter. Focus, focus, focus." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18 . Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Something considered worthless by one person will always be valuable to another. Someone uncovers something interesting from the past, which may require further research and could garner attention." Sally Morgan

"An invitation or opportunity that you receive now could be the means to a new business collaboration or even a romantic relationship. Ask yourself: what have you got to lose?" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20 . Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You might be looking forward to some you-time, but a child has other ideas. Be flexible, as they’ve planned a treat for you. Return the favor in a few days." Sally Morgan