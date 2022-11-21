ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

KXRM

Palmer Ridge vs. Loveland HSFB preview

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KXRM) — The undefeated Palmer Ridge Bears took down the Vista Ridge Wolves in the first round of 4A high school football playoffs 35-21. Palmer Ridge advanced to the 4A semifinals where they will face the Loveland Red Wolves. The last time these two teams played each other was back in the […]
MONUMENT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nation’s top offense has Colorado School of Mines rolling in Division II playoffs

GOLDEN — Michael Zeman has no more records left to break. The Wheat Ridge native and Holy Family grad became the all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for the Colorado School of Mines early this month, and last week surpassed 1,000 yards on the current season, making him the only player in program history with three seasons with over 1,000 yards on the ground.
GOLDEN, CO
9News

Denver's upslope effect can rival Buffalo's lake effect snow

DENVER — The record-breaking 'lake effect' snowfall in the Buffalo area last weekend can be compared to historic storms on the Front Range caused by the 'upslope effect'. The snow totals around the Buffalo area were very localized, ranging from 80 inches to just 6 inches over 45 miles.
BUFFALO, NY
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs

Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado

Pepperoni pizzaPhoto byPhoto by Wesual Click on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love pizza, this article is for your because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned in WWII

Colorado native John Sekulich just turned 106 years old. Now a close friend is hoping to deliver a birthday gift nearly 80 years overdue: the French Legion of Honor award Sekulich earned for helping liberate that country in World War II. Jeremy Hubbard reports. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

‘Blucifer’ | What’s the Story with DIA’s Blue Mustang?

I’m a local who loves “Blucifer,” the freaky, famous blue mustang outside Denver International Airport. The Blucifer Blue Mustang sculpture is one of the city’s more alarming public art works and impossible to miss as you drive along Peña Boulevard. With red glowing eyes, many find this Horse of the Apocalypse unsettling, and the history behind it is even stranger.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Denver International Airport

Guess you could consider that just one of the best-kept secrets of DIA. The ice skating rink is located on the plaza outside on Level 5 between the Jeppesen Terminal and Westin Hotel. 2022-2023 Ice Skating Dates at DIA. The ice skating rink at DIA will be open daily...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

