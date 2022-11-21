Read full article on original website
Palmer Ridge vs. Loveland HSFB preview
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KXRM) — The undefeated Palmer Ridge Bears took down the Vista Ridge Wolves in the first round of 4A high school football playoffs 35-21. Palmer Ridge advanced to the 4A semifinals where they will face the Loveland Red Wolves. The last time these two teams played each other was back in the […]
Alumni in Action: Diemar competes at women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship
Courtney Diemar, a former Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Battle Mountain High School student, competed at the women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Nov. 12 for the University of Denver in Tempe, Arizona. Diemar was the sixth-fastest on her team, placing 34th overall in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 32 seconds.
Nation’s top offense has Colorado School of Mines rolling in Division II playoffs
GOLDEN — Michael Zeman has no more records left to break. The Wheat Ridge native and Holy Family grad became the all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for the Colorado School of Mines early this month, and last week surpassed 1,000 yards on the current season, making him the only player in program history with three seasons with over 1,000 yards on the ground.
Latest rumblings on Colorado's search for its 28th full-time head football coach
With Colorado's search for its next head football coach entering the latter stages, we provide the latest rumblings in regards to the Buffaloes' top candidates for the opening. Click below...
9News
Denver's upslope effect can rival Buffalo's lake effect snow
DENVER — The record-breaking 'lake effect' snowfall in the Buffalo area last weekend can be compared to historic storms on the Front Range caused by the 'upslope effect'. The snow totals around the Buffalo area were very localized, ranging from 80 inches to just 6 inches over 45 miles.
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs
Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
Pepperoni pizzaPhoto byPhoto by Wesual Click on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love pizza, this article is for your because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
More snow possible in Denver early next week
Skies will stay clear overnight with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Friday and Saturday, a little colder on Sunday.
5 things to know about Denver metro Thanksgiving forecast
If you are traveling for Thanksgiving on Wednesday or Thursday, the Pinpoint Weather Team says you could encounter some snow in Colorado.
Denver area forecast: A side of snow for Thanksgiving?
You might get your wish if you're dreaming of a white Thanksgiving. After mild temperatures for the past several days, the Denver area has a chance for measurable snow on Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade, according to Chris Bianchi, 9News meteorologist.
KDVR.com
106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned in WWII
Colorado native John Sekulich just turned 106 years old. Now a close friend is hoping to deliver a birthday gift nearly 80 years overdue: the French Legion of Honor award Sekulich earned for helping liberate that country in World War II. Jeremy Hubbard reports. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
Denver weather: Where will it snow on Thanksgiving?
Denver's weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before snow chances move in on Thanksgiving Day.
I-25 reopens near Thornton following crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened following a crash on Thanksgiving.
getnews.info
Blue Halo Homes Shows the 3 Major Signs It’s Time to Sell Property in Denver, Colorado
“Blue Halo Homes shares the most-common signs that it’s time to move on from your Denver CO Property.”. Still on the fence about selling your Denver, CO home? Here are 3 signs that indicate it’s time to do so!. Signs You Need to Sell Your Denver, CO House...
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It’s arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state’s largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
travellemming.com
‘Blucifer’ | What’s the Story with DIA’s Blue Mustang?
I’m a local who loves “Blucifer,” the freaky, famous blue mustang outside Denver International Airport. The Blucifer Blue Mustang sculpture is one of the city’s more alarming public art works and impossible to miss as you drive along Peña Boulevard. With red glowing eyes, many find this Horse of the Apocalypse unsettling, and the history behind it is even stranger.
Colorado State University’s ROTC Programs and the 2022 ‘Bronze Boot Run’
Friday November 11, Veterans Day, was Military Appreciation Day at Colorado State University; it coincided with CSU Rams Football hosting the Wyoming Cowboys for the 114th "Border War." Brian Roth, the Voice of the Rams, sat down for a conversation with two members of the CSU ROTC program to talk...
1 shot on I-25 in Northglenn
Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn.
Denver International Airport
Guess you could consider that just one of the best-kept secrets of DIA. The ice skating rink is located on the plaza outside on Level 5 between the Jeppesen Terminal and Westin Hotel. 2022-2023 Ice Skating Dates at DIA. The ice skating rink at DIA will be open daily...
Thanksgiving travel: 10 places to get gallon of gas for under $3 in Denver metro
If you are hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving and you need to get gas, we have you covered.
