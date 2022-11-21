ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

woofboomnews.com

26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie

During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County

Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Person Found Dead Outside Home on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead outside a home Thanksgiving morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were told that a person was on the side of the road near 3400 North Leland Avenue. That’s near the 34th street and Emerson Avenue intersection. There, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments

INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

