Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Related
woofboomnews.com
26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie
During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
Robotic vehicles: IU Health unveils plans for new parking and support facility
IU Health on Tuesday unveiled plans for a huge parking facility and loading dock that will use automated vehicles to load supplies into the new $1.6 billion downtown hospital.
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
indianapublicradio.org
Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County
Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
A decrease in diesel fuel is causing prices to increase
Inventory of diesel fuel is tight here in the United States. While prices remain higher than normal, the price of other goods and services is increasing.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
Current Publishing
Carmel City Council OKs Carmel Redevelopment Commission purchase of home on Main Street
The Carmel City Council voted 8-0 Nov. 21 to give the green light to the Carmel Redevelopment Commission to purchase a home at 311 W. Main St. for $346,000. The purchase will be made through the 2021 tax increment financing bond, which requires council approval for all CRC land purchases that are greater than $50,000.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISH-TV
Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
WTHR
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
Indianapolis church providing hope and resources for refugee families
An Indianapolis northside church is doing what it can to help thousands of African refugees feel welcome in Indiana this Thanksgiving.
WTHR
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
Fox 59
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
WIBC.com
Person Found Dead Outside Home on Indy’s Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead outside a home Thanksgiving morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were told that a person was on the side of the road near 3400 North Leland Avenue. That’s near the 34th street and Emerson Avenue intersection. There, they...
WANE-TV
Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
Comments / 0