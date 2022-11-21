Read full article on original website
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
‘The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is Ready to Pursue a Real Singing Career Thanks to the Show – And Bob Saget
Season eight of “The Masked Singer” is quickly winding down, airing its semifinals on Thanksgiving night. And though Snowstorm ended up getting eliminated, she’s still pretty thankful for what the show has given her: the start of a real music career. Competing against the Lambs and Harp...
Nickelodeon Holiday Special to Feature Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe and more stars are set to appear during Nickelodeon’s upcoming holiday special, “The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay,” which will air on the youth-oriented network on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.
Nicole Kidman to Receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023
It will be the first time the honor has ever been bestowed on an Australian actress
