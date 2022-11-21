ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

St. Joseph couple break personal record of handing out 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

ST. JOSEPH ― A St. Joseph couple plans to break a personal record by handing out 2,000 free Thanksgiving meals this week, double the number of meals they made last year .

Through their non-profit, Faith Feeds MN , Ben and Liz Prigge have been hard at work, organizing volunteers and preparing a large feast of holiday favorites members in the community can heat up later and enjoy. Last April they served more than 1,300 meals for Easter .

Meals are available for pickup on Wednesday in St. Joseph and Sartell, and the non-profit is making deliveries, too. Faith Feeds MN is also sending meals to shelters like the Lincoln Center and Terebinth Refuge. You can request a meal by calling 320-247-6511 or visiting the organization's website .

Planning to fly or drive for Thanksgiving? Keep an eye on the potential for snow

On the menu this year is turkey, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, desserts and cookies. Local Backwards Bread Company donated about 200 loaves of bread as well, Ben said.

This Thanksgiving meal is the couple's most ambitious goal yet.

"It feels terrific. I mean, back in 2020 we started with just 80 meals," Ben said. "And now we're serving over 2,000. That's quite a substantial growth."

Here's where you can eat out or order in for Thanksgiving in the St. Cloud area

In the future they want to expand their reach to areas like Baxter, Willmar, Holdingford and Kimball where there is need for free meals but not many organizations like theirs, Ben said.

"We kind of want to try to branch out to different groups in those communities and see if they can help support us to grow that way as well," he said. "Our goal is really trying to spread God's word and using meals is how we do it. But our main push is to try to get meals to as many people as possible, because no one should ever be without a meal on Thanksgiving or [not] be able to have a meal with their family."

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most .

Support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Joseph couple break personal record of handing out 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Community Policy