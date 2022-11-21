Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
BBC
Zak Brown: McLaren Racing boss wants driver qualification rules changed
Formula 1 should change its driver qualification system to make it easier for IndyCar drivers to join the grid, says McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown. Red Bull were prevented from signing American Colton Herta for 2023 because he did not have sufficient points under governing body the FIA's 'super-licence' system.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi test: Ferrari finish 2022 on top as Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri make F1 team debuts
The one-day test - held two days after Yas Marina's season-ending race - was largely a tyre test for Pirelli's new 2023 compounds, while all 10 teams were also required to test young drivers in their second cars. That led to a jam-packed timesheet, with 24 drivers in action over...
Racing World Reacts To Brad Keselowski's Cool Decision
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that he'll be competing in a highly-anticipated race in less than two weeks. "I'm excited to announce that I'll be running on December 4th in the 55th Annual Snowball Derby," Keselowski. "Hopefully, we can get a win before the year is over."
lastwordonsports.com
Danke, Seb: Remembering Vettel’s Greatest F1 Moments
A champion on the track and a role model off of it. Remembering Sebastian Vettel’s greatest moments in Formula One. After 16 incredible years in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel finally waves goodbye. The German’s retirement is surely a huge loss for the sport. He is not only one of F1’s all-time greats but also a role model in the truest meaning. Throughout his career, Vettel has had a number of masterful performances while also speaking out and raising awareness about issues near to his heart. Here are some of Vettel’s most memorable moments both on and off the racetrack.
fox56news.com
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver
Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday it has signed Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and potentially beyond. In the role he will assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as some commercial activities. He will also be first in...
topgear.com
Dominant Verstappen can “absolutely” improve - Mika Hakkinen
Double world champ recognises double world champ, as Verstappen rounds off 2022 with a record 15th win. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Despite dominating the 2022 season and winning a record 15 races on his way to a second world title, Max Verstappen is yet to reach the peak of his powers, according to F1 legend Mika Hakkinen. Gulp.
racer.com
FIA interim Secretary General Shaila-Ann Rao leaves
The FIA has announced the departure of interim Secretary General for Sport Shaila-Ann Rao following the end of the Formula 1 season. Rao was brought in to help president Mohammed Ben Sulayem during the transition period after former Secretary General for Sport and F1 Executive Director Peter Bayer left in June. Rao’s appointment raised eyebrows among some teams as she joined following a spell at Mercedes as General Counsel and then Special Advisor to Toto Wolff.
Watch: F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Cruised on Sunreef’s Electric Catamaran Before Getting His Own
Fernando Alonso is turning into a real Sunreef Guy. The two-time Formula 1 champion recently tested out the all-electric Sunreef 80 Eco sail catamaran over a summer holiday in Mykonos ahead of receiving his own power cat from the Polish yard. The motorsport legend signed the build contract for his custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco last September but decided to take the bigger model on vacation while awaiting delivery. The 40-year-old racer says Sunreef was an “easy choice” because it combines luxury and sustainability like no other shipyard. The Eco range, for instance, features solar-powered multihulls that can sail the world sans...
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 2