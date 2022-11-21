Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Outgoing Pakistan Army Chief Admits Involvement in Politics
Islamabad — Pakistan’s outgoing military chief acknowledged Wednesday that decades of “unconstitutional” interference in national politics by his powerful institution had periodically exposed it to public criticism. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is due to retire next week, made the admission in a nationally televised address...
Voice of America
US Slams Taliban for Publicly Flogging Afghan Men, Women
Islamabad — The U.S. special envoy for women, girls and human rights in Afghanistan has sharply criticized the ruling Islamist Taliban for organizing public floggings of people, including women, accused of "moral crimes" such as theft and adultery. "This is both appalling and a dangerous sign that the Taliban...
Voice of America
Pakistan Names New Army Chief Amid Political Turmoil
Islamabad — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday nominated the former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, the country’s main intelligence agency, as head of the powerful military amid deepening political turmoil in the country. Officials said Sharif chaired a meeting of his Cabinet to pick General...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
Universities will go bust if foreign students barred, government adviser warns
Universities will go bankrupt if the government shuts out foreign students in a frantic bid to cut immigration, an adviser has warned – with poorer areas most at risk.The chair of the Migration Advisory Committee raised the alarm after No 10 – under pressure from Tory MPs to act on rising numbers – said it is exploring excluding overseas students from “low-quality” degrees.One suggestion is they would only be allowed a place at an “elite” university, which could mean only London, Cambridge and Oxford, Brian Bell said.The King’s College professor pointed out foreign students keep many universities afloat in...
Voice of America
The Afghan Woman Leader Who Stayed Under Taliban Rule
August 15, 2021 was a normal workday for Nilab Mobarez, secretary-general of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), a national humanitarian organization of more than 2,000 employees and several thousand volunteers across Afghanistan. “We did our managerial meeting at 11am followed by some administrative routines,” Mobarez recalled, her last day...
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Iran’s political turmoil cast a shadow also over Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their...
Far-right extremist to be Israel’s national security minister
The extremist Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts, will become the country’s next minister of national security, according to the first of what are expected to be several coalition deals struck by the former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.
Voice of America
Turkey Pledges Syria Land Offensive to Fight Kurdish Militants
Turkey’s president says his nation’s military will begin a land operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria ‘at the most convenient time.’ Kurdish separatists have been fighting a decades-long insurgency. There have been global calls for restraint, as Henry Ridgwell reports.
Voice of America
South African Apartheid Victims Demand Reparations from Government
Victims of South Africa’s racially oppressive apartheid regime have been camping outside the country’s constitutional court, demanding reparations promised to them that they say were never delivered. Nearly three decades since the ruling African National Congress freed the country from apartheid, victims say the party has failed to uphold justice. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Voice of America
Meta Report: US Military Behind Online Influence Campaign Targeting Central Asia, Middle East
People associated with the U.S. military created fake accounts on more than seven internet services as part of a "coordinated inauthentic" influence operation targeting people in Central Asia and the Middle East, according to Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in its report out this week. Although the...
Voice of America
As Trump Looms, South Koreans Mull Their Own Nukes
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — In December 2019, then-U.S. President Donald Trump was asked whether he thought it was worth it to have “all those” U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. “It could be debated. I could go either way,” Trump answered. The comments came at the...
Voice of America
Malawi Police Arrest Former President's Stepson Over Mass Grave Discovery
BLANTYRE — Police in Malawi have arrested the stepson of former President Peter Mutharika in connection with the discovery of a mass grave last month. Police say Tadikira Mafubza turned himself in to police Wednesday. The grave found in a forest contained 30 bodies believed to be those of illegal Ethiopian immigrants.
Voice of America
Feared Ritual Dancers in Zimbabwe Try to Change Public Image
Gule Wamkulu is a dance performed by unidentified men in Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia. The group performs the dance at ceremonies to mark adulthood among other important life events. They wear complex masks, makeup and traditional clothing. The dance is seen as a way to connect with spirits of the dead.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 25
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 2:16 a.m.: Committing war crimes have become an integral part of how Moscow wages war and Kyiv shouldn't wait to bring alleged Russian perpetrators to justice, argues Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the organization that jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize this year.
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
