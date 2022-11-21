ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tijuana Serial Killer possibly on the Run in San Diego

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e42fb_0jIz6Sfy00

Agencies on both sides of the border or working on the investigation

Comments / 29

Jody Harris
3d ago

I cant believe this is literally an "article." if this is what you get PAID to report Im about to make bank with these headlines: 1) Man in Corvette suspected of taking two parking spaces has been seen in parking lots all over San Diego. 2) Researchers say air is everywhere. 3) Recent study shows babies come from women.

Reply(2)
22
Personal Email
3d ago

Wtf is this that’s all the info …. I was better off not knowing this

Reply(2)
36
USA619
3d ago

They probably don’t show this picture because they’re afraid to be called racist

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead, 2 Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses in Mission Beach

One person died and two people were revived from fentanyl overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday. Three people overdose from fentanyl at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan, according to San Diego police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Sheriff’s Department seeks help locating missing San Marcos teen

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenager from San Marcos. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20. She was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy