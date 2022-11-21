Is ‘9-1-1’ New Tonight? When ‘9-1-1’s Fall Finale Airs on Fox

Mondays get a lot of hate, but for 9-1-1 fans, they offer a special silver lining. Usually…

Fans of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear’s procedural drama know that new episodes air on Fox come Monday nights. After surviving the first day of a new week, there are few things I enjoy more than crashing on the couch to catch up with Bobby (Peter Krause), Athena (Angela Bassett), Hen (Aisha Hindas), Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Chim (Kenneth Choi), and friends. But if you turn on Fox in hopes of catching some new 118 adventures tonight, you’ll notice something unusual.

Wondering if there’s a new episode of 9-1-1 on tonight, Monday, November 21? Eager to know when new 9-1-1 episodes return, or when 9-1-1‘s fall 2022 finale airs?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is 9-1-1 On Tonight, November 21? Why Isn’t There A New Episode of 9-1-1 Tonight?

Though an episode of 9-1-1 is on Fox tonight, unfortunately the episode isn’t new. A rep for 9-1-1 confirmed to Decider that there is no new episode on Monday, November 21, 2022, and the show will be taking a week hiatus.

So which 9-1-1 episode can you watch live tonight? Season 6, Episode 2, “Crash and Learn.” Per the channel listing, here’s the episode description: “The 118 race to the rescue when a structure collapses at a convention; Athena’s father suffers a stroke; Hen stretches herself too thin with test prep and her new responsibilities at the 118; Maddie tries to help a new recruit get his bearings.”

When Does 9-1-1 Return With New Episodes on Fox?

Fear not, 9-1-1 is only taking a week off until its next new episode airs. The show will be back with a new episode on Monday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox. But after that, it’s taking another longer hiatus until its return in Spring 2023. Ahhh!!!!

Photo: Jack Zeman/FOX

When Does 9-1-1 Episode 9 Air on Fox? Everything To Know About 9-1-1′s Fall Finale:

The last new episode of 9-1-1 that aired on Fox was Season 6, Episode 8, “What’s Your Fantasy?” So the fall finale, which airs on Monday, November 28, will be Season 6, Episode 9.

9-1-1‘s fall finale is titled “Red Flag,” and the episode description is as follows: “The Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies; a family dog retrieves a severed hand; a young woman sleep-drives into the station; Denny questions Hen and Karen about his biological parents.” When it comes to 9-1-1, the weirder the better, so we can’t wait to see what the finale has in store.

Since new episode of 9-1-1 are available for next-day streaming, if you miss the fall finale live, you’ll be able to watch online, Tuesday, November 29. More on how to do that below!

How To Watch 9-1-1‘s Fall Finale on Fox

If you have a cable subscription that includes Fox, you can watch live by setting your TV to the Fox channel a few minutes before 8 p.m. ET on Monday. You can record the episode if you have a DVR package for later viewing, or you can use your cable username and password to watch Fox episodes through a number of different apps and platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. You can also watch if you have a live TV skinny bundle, which give you access to networks without cable. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV all come with Fox. If you don’t have cable or a live TV skinny bundle, you can still stream 9-1-1 the following day using Hulu.

How To Watch 9-1-1‘s Fall Finale On Hulu

You’ll need to be a Hulu subscriber in order to watch 9-1-1 episodes the day after they air on Fox. The good news is you’ll have access to the series with any version of the streaming service. Hulu’s least expensive ad-supported plan costs $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $12.99 a month. If you choose to add Live TV to your plan you can select an ad-supported Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $69.99 a month or go ad-free for $75.99 a month. Once you subscribe to Hulu you’ll be able to watch new 9-1-1 episodes Tuesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET. If the episodes don’t appear immediately, stay calm and try refreshing your browser or app.