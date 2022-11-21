Read full article on original website
Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
‘Substantial majority” of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing ‘soon,’ -minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A “substantial majority” of policymakers at the Federal Reserve’s meeting early this month agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank’s rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
At November Fed meeting, officials flagged market resilience amid volatile conditions
NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Federal Reserve officials met at the start of the month to weigh another rate increase, some of them were thinking about what the central bank might have to do should the Treasury market run into trouble. Those concerns were aired in meeting minutes for...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate – report
(Reuters) – U.S. new vehicle retail sales are expected to be relatively flat in November as high vehicle prices, coupled with interest rate increase, are moderating demand, a report from industry consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday. Consumers who were willing to shell out more money for cars...
China’s Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion – Securities Times
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday. The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers...
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages
BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing appealed for caution regarding German government relief packages and said the country should not come to rely on extending aid measures, speaking at an economic conference on Thursday. “At some point, even Germany will run out of ways of explaining...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is ‘rather disappointing’
(Reuters) – Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was “rather disappointing,” an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter. Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency’s head of health threats and...
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Japan factory output seen down for second month in sign of patchy recovery- Reuters poll
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory output likely fell for a second straight month in October, while retail sales probably grew at the fastest pace since May 2021, according to a Reuters poll of 17 economists, underscoring an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The mixed batch of indicators...
U.S. crude inventories fall as fuel stocks build on strong refining activity
(Reuters) – U.S. crude stockpiles fell while gasoline and distillate inventories both rose substantially last week as refiners ramped up production, alleviating a bit of concern about market tightness, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18...
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID (Reuters) – An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energies companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Thursday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties. Some parties in Spain’s northern regions, where energy companies and banks have a significant...
Key Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday that a constitutional amendment backed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must exempt at least 100 billion reais ($19 billion) from a constitutional spending cap next year. In an interview with Reuters, Castro, the key lawmaker handling 2023...
German car supplier Ruester GmbH files for insolvency in self-administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around...
