Read full article on original website
Related
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
Jimmy Fallon Drags Herschel Walker for On-Air ‘Erection’ Gaffe: ‘Somebody’s Excited About the Runoffs!’ (Video)
The "Tonight Show" host poked fun at the Georgia senatorial candidate's latest flub on Wednesday
‘Bones and All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
Luca Guadagnino's film feels like a mad science experiment to see if Raw can coexist with Badlands in the body of a gooey Young Adult love tale
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
‘The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Says Competing Was ‘An Incredible Gift’ That Let Her Entertain and Do Some Good
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” brought an unprecedented unmasking, when Scarecrow opted to unmask herself after just one performance. But, according to the star underneath, coming on the show was never about the competition; it was about taking the chance to have some fun while also doing some good in the world.
‘Glass Onion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the ‘Knives Out’ Sequel? (Photos)
Each cast member adds layers to their character
‘The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is Ready to Pursue a Real Singing Career Thanks to the Show – And Bob Saget
Season eight of “The Masked Singer” is quickly winding down, airing its semifinals on Thanksgiving night. And though Snowstorm ended up getting eliminated, she’s still pretty thankful for what the show has given her: the start of a real music career. Competing against the Lambs and Harp...
‘The Swimmers’ Review: Syrian Drama Mixes Sports, Politics, Wartime Horrors and Happiness
Director Sally El Hosaini follows Syrian refugees who fled that country's civil war to pursue their athletic careers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale: Danielle and Michael Reveal Why They Left Paradise Together
"I knew I was not ready to get engaged," Danielle told TheWrap
‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman Says Struggle of Sequels is Fans Actually Wanting Characters to ‘Be the Same’ As Always
The director tells TheWrap that that makes things a bit complicated
How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’: Is Steven Spielberg’s Autobiographical Film Streaming?
The director mined his childhood memories for a cinematic experience
‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans: “This Medium Wouldn’t Exist Without An Audience”
"Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind," the director wrote in a statement posted by Marvel Studios on Wednesday.
Why ‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Almost Didn’t Make the Cannibal Romance
Guadagnino and writer David Kajganich talk about casting Taylor Russell and their collaborative relationship
James Cameron Admits ‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Gross $2 Billion to ‘Break Even’
The "Titanic" filmmaker said the sequel represents "the worst business case in movie history"
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Women Talking’ Receive Indie Spirit Award Nominations
Acting nominees include Cate Blanchett, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina Hall and Michelle Yeoh
‘Glass Onion’ Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, with Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Mone also joining the cast
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0