EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding

'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word. “He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee. Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Marijuana Banking Legislation, Expungements Bill Gain Momentum In Congress As Lame Duck Session Nears
Lawmakers said they were making an effort to find common ground between Republicans and Democrats. Congressional leaders are poised to pass banking legislation for the cannabis industry, one analyst says. Last week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Sens. Steve Daines (R-Montana)...
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society | Moya Lothian-McLean
Tech titans like Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried have been feted for their wealth, but see the world in ways that also merit scrutiny , says Moya Lothian McLean
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates USER, AGFS, OYST, LBC
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. UserTesting, Inc. USER's sale to Thoma Bravo for $7.50 per...
Walmart, Target unveil Diverging Outlooks
Walmart and Target released diverging outlooks for the final quarter of 2022 as the companies' respective recent financial results show how rising inflation prompts consumers in the US to be extra mindful and plan their purchases instead of becoming abrupt buyers who will end up buying more than intended. The...
Argo Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Argo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" or the "Company") ARGO and reminds investors of the December 20, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Caution Urged: State issues cryptocurrency advisory to investors
Residents across the state seeking investment opportunities are being cautioned about where they place their money. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is urging Oregon investors to diversify investments and be informed of the risks in investing in largely unregulated products such as cryptocurrency. Some of these financial product offerings are registered and licensed with DFR as money transmitters or securities offerings. The division has investigated several cryptocurrency companies...
’Tis the season to be exploited: retail workers face busy, stressful holidays
From Thanksgiving through Christmas workplace pressures mount for those charged with servicing the festival of consumerism
Amazon To Face Protests, Strikes In 40 Countries During Black Friday Sales
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN employees across 40 countries plan protests and walkouts during Black Friday sales. What Happened: According to a campaign called "Make Amazon Pay," workers in the U.S., U.K., India, Japan, Australia, South Africa and throughout Europe are demanding higher salaries and better working conditions. Workers decided to protest on the busiest day of the year to make their voices heard.
Redfin Reports Homebuying Demand Ticks Up Slightly After Last Week's Record-Fast Rate Drop
RDFN — Mortgage-purchase applications and Redfin's Homebuyer Demand Index both increased as rates stayed around 6.6%, down sharply from 7% earlier this month, saving the typical buyer over $100 in monthly mortgage payments. Still, supply is piling up--posting a record annual increase--as pending sales fell the most on record. This is according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
Celebrating the United States of Stuffing
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE NOVEMBER 19, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Let’s get one thing out of the way: stuffing is indisputably the best Thanksgiving dish. Turkey is fine, gravy is essential, and I’ll never say no to a sweet potato, but stuffing just plain rules. It’s good soused in gravy on Turkey Day, better still fried in butter and topped with sunny side up eggs for breakfast the next day. The real pros throw it in a waffle iron, creating a whole nest of craggy, crunchy edges.
