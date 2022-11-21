ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains how he built the sequel around Chadwick Boseman’s favorite character

By Ethan Alexander
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wakanda Forever’ producer claims there was no debate over the new Black Panther, despite already saying the exact opposite

In the run-up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans couldn’t stop speculating over who might be the eponymous African nation’s new protector as there were just so many feasible options. Of course, as we all now know, Marvel ultimately elected to go with the most obvious play by having Shuri step up to take on her brother’s mantle. But were any other contenders seriously considered? Well, that’s tough to answer as one key member of the crew has offered some contradictory comments.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson agrees that the best performance in ‘Black Adam’ isn’t his own

Say what you will about the quality of the film itself (most all critics have done so unabashedly by now), but one can’t deny that Black Adam has had an impressive run at the box office, and continues to go strong in cinemas nearly a month and a half later. Indeed, it’s just about all that Dwayne Johnson, who’s largely responsible for this movie existing in the first place, could have hoped for.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s surprise MCU nemesis is named as Chris Hemsworth’s cryptic comments inspire an explosive conspiracy

Happy Thanksgiving, all! Although you’re probably already stuffed full of turkey and all the trimmings, let’s hope you’ve saved some room for a serving of some delicious Marvel news. To whet your appetite, we may have learned the one character who could best Captain Marvel while fans are convinced that Chris Hemsworth is hiding the truth about how he really feels about Thor. There’s plenty more where those morsels came from, so let’s dig in.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Bacon opens up on finally getting to pay off one of the MCU’s longest-running gags

Ever since Kevin Bacon was first name-dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy, there was an air of inevitability surrounding the actor’s eventual involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. He couldn’t play a fictional character, though, after it was firmly established that the star of Footloose was a very...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ celebrates its birthday with crossovers aplenty as The Rock admits he’s not the real star of ‘Black Adam’

This Wednesday marks a very special day for sci-fi fans as it just so happens that it’s Doctor Who Day. Yes, 59 years ago today, the TARDIS first appeared on our screens, changing the shape of television in the process. Thankfully, we’ve been treated to some exciting news over in the Whoniverse to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, The Rock comes clean over the real best part of Black Adam while an attempt to defend J.J. Abrams backfires in the most spectacular way.
wegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense

In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig speaks out on rumors he’s been secretly cast in a major MCU role

During the buildup to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors ran rampant that virtually every actor in Hollywood (regardless of whether they’d even appeared in a Marvel movie or not) was being lined up for a top secret cameo, and Daniel Craig was among that number. In...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘I didn’t need that sh-t:’ Ice Cube discusses $9 million lost movie deal for refusing Covid vaccine

Ice Cube is still here to tell you if you don’t like how he’s living, well … you know the rest of the lyrics. The actor/rapper recently spoke out about losing work due to his steadfast refusal to take any vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine and how his feelings haven’t changed despite whatever science might have to say about the matter. Though he may be just as well known for his family comedies as for his gangster rap heyday, he didn’t mince any (curse) words.
wegotthiscovered.com

What will Monica Rambeau’s superhero name be in the MCU?

Monica Rambeau is the daughter of Carol Danvers’ old fellow pilot and friend, Maria Rambeau, and, years after meeting Captain Marvel as a child, Monica would follow in her mother’s footsteps to join S.W.O.R.D. This would end up putting her in contact with the Scarlet Witch, and subjecting her to the Hex, changing her DNA and granting her astounding abilities, and creating a new superhero. But, with her comic book character having had so many aliases, who will she be in the MCU?

Comments / 0

Community Policy