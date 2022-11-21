ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate – report

(Reuters) – U.S. new vehicle retail sales are expected to be relatively flat in November as high vehicle prices, coupled with interest rate increase, are moderating demand, a report from industry consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday. Consumers who were willing to shell out more money for cars...
Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Xiaomi Q3 revenue falls 9.7% year-on-year, net income down 59.1%

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of 70.17 billion yuan, a 9.7% fall year-on-year and a touch below analyst expectations. Net income reached 2.12 billion yuan, down 59.1% year-on-year and slightly above analyst expectations. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts

MANILA (Reuters) – A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs. Marcos will issue an executive order cutting to 0% the most favoured nation tariff on EVs like passengers cars, buses,...
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
U.S. crude inventories fall as fuel stocks build on strong refining activity

(Reuters) – U.S. crude stockpiles fell while gasoline and distillate inventories both rose substantially last week as refiners ramped up production, alleviating a bit of concern about market tightness, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
French economy contracted in November – flash PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s private sector economy contracted in November for the first time since February 2021, according to a monthly survey, as lower new orders weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for France’s services sector fell to 49.4...
Colombian Congress approves royalties budget for 2023-2024

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s Congress on Wednesday approved a budget for investing billions of dollars in royalties from hydrocarbons and mineral exploitation. The 31.3 trillion peso ($6.369 billion) budget for 2023 and 2024 will fund increased social spending in rural regions of Colombia, a top promise of leftist President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August.

