Hingham, MA

1420 WBSM

Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run

BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
BROCKTON, MA
Hingham Man Charged in Fatal Apple Store Crash

HINGHAM — The man who drove his SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday in a crash that killed one man and injured 16 other people is now facing charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 53-year-old Bradley Rein...
HINGHAM, MA
Victim in Hingham SUV Crash into Apple Store Identified

HINGHAM (1420 WBSM) — The victim in this morning’s incident in which an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store and killed one person while injuring 16 others has been identified. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of...
HINGHAM, MA
Elderly Attleboro Woman Killed in House Fire Identified

ATTLEBORO — An elderly woman killed in a fire at her Attleboro home has been identified as 80-year-old Judith Henriques, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance called the incident a "terrible tragedy," stating that the fire took place at 30 Division St....
ATTLEBORO, MA
Weight and Lane Restrictions on New Bedford Overpass

NEW BEDFORD — Drivers in New Bedford may have noticed new signage announcing temporary weight and lane restrictions on a city overpass as work to repair the substructure begins. MassDOT announced that the restrictions are being put in place starting Sunday, Nov. 13 through the next several weeks as...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer

If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
FREETOWN, MA
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony

A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The 2022 Massachusetts Drought Is Not Over Yet

It took enough raindrops to finally declare victory over a drought that dried the SouthCoast region to a crisp over the long hot summer months. But at last, the dry spell is over for all of Bristol County and a good deal of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Boiler Issue

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Jireh Swift Elementary School has been closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to a boiler problem, officials announced early Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post published just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the school district announced that Swift Elementary will be closed for the day because of the boiler.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Freetown-Lakeville Parent Breaches School Security With Fake Name

Ready with the fake name of a fake child, Kayla Farris Churchill went to the doors of four Freetown-Lakeville schools on Thursday, gained access and walked around. "Even though it would hurt, I was hoping I would have been tackled or tased or stopped or questioned or kicked out or something would have happened," she told WBSM's Barry Richard Friday. "I wasn't expecting that anybody can walk in and nothing happens."
FREETOWN, MA
Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

