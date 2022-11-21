Read full article on original website
Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run
BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
Hingham Man Charged in Fatal Apple Store Crash
HINGHAM — The man who drove his SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday in a crash that killed one man and injured 16 other people is now facing charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 53-year-old Bradley Rein...
Victim in Hingham SUV Crash into Apple Store Identified
HINGHAM (1420 WBSM) — The victim in this morning’s incident in which an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store and killed one person while injuring 16 others has been identified. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of...
Elderly Attleboro Woman Killed in House Fire Identified
ATTLEBORO — An elderly woman killed in a fire at her Attleboro home has been identified as 80-year-old Judith Henriques, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance called the incident a "terrible tragedy," stating that the fire took place at 30 Division St....
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
New Bedford Police Unveil New ‘Autism Awareness’ Patrol Car
A new "Autism Awareness" patrol vehicle driven by New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira arrived at William H. Carney Academy to a large group of excited students who were eager to take pictures with the car. They were also given the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and the passengers...
Weight and Lane Restrictions on New Bedford Overpass
NEW BEDFORD — Drivers in New Bedford may have noticed new signage announcing temporary weight and lane restrictions on a city overpass as work to repair the substructure begins. MassDOT announced that the restrictions are being put in place starting Sunday, Nov. 13 through the next several weeks as...
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer
If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools
A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony
A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
The 2022 Massachusetts Drought Is Not Over Yet
It took enough raindrops to finally declare victory over a drought that dried the SouthCoast region to a crisp over the long hot summer months. But at last, the dry spell is over for all of Bristol County and a good deal of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Boiler Issue
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Jireh Swift Elementary School has been closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to a boiler problem, officials announced early Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post published just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the school district announced that Swift Elementary will be closed for the day because of the boiler.
Freetown-Lakeville Parent Breaches School Security With Fake Name
Ready with the fake name of a fake child, Kayla Farris Churchill went to the doors of four Freetown-Lakeville schools on Thursday, gained access and walked around. "Even though it would hurt, I was hoping I would have been tackled or tased or stopped or questioned or kicked out or something would have happened," she told WBSM's Barry Richard Friday. "I wasn't expecting that anybody can walk in and nothing happens."
New Bedford Pair Arrested in Dartmouth for Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A man and woman from New Bedford were arrested by Dartmouth Police Tuesday for allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl following a raid of their Sawyer Street address. According to Dartmouth Police, detectives executed a search warrant on Tuesday, November 15 at 542 Sawyer Street in...
UMass Dartmouth Police Investigating After Person Shot With Projectile
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — UMass Dartmouth officials are informing the campus community about two public safety incidents that happened on back-to-back nights earlier this week. An email was sent to the UMD community by Dr. Kimberly Scott, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, detailing the two incidents. First, there was...
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
Somerset Winterfest Brings Holidays to Life with Epic Celebration
After a successful first year in 2021, the Somerset Winterfest will return to the Slades Ferry District on Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 6 p.m., for a day of free family fun. This year is shaping up to be much bigger than last year, with vendors, food trucks, and even more holiday cheer.
New Bedford Woman Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial for Murder
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford woman charged with the March 2022 murder of a city man has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Chelsea Pimentel, 34, was committed by Judge Raffi...
