Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Kentucky State Sen. Alvarado to become Tennessee's next health commissioner
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, will soon be heading to Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado, a medical doctor and healthcare executive, will become the next commissioner of the state’s Department of Health. The move takes effect Jan. 16. “It’s an honor...
Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
Journalist files lawsuit against governor, AG over unfulfilled open records requests
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma-based journalist is suing the state’s governor and attorney general over delays to multiple open records requests, including some filed more than a year ago. In preparation for a book on Indigenous rights, Rebeca Nagle requested copies of emails, letters, documents and calendars from...
MercyOne cited for failing to keep unstable patients safe
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street,...
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Gov. Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual...
Aniah’s Law important to the future of Alabama public safety
This election cycle was marked by a titanic struggle between Republicans and Democrats for the future direction of this country. One of the major issues this past year has been the spike in violent crime around the nation; unfortunately, Alabama has not been immune. A constitutional amendment in Alabama was...
Ideal Vermont designed to break down barriers to social equity, justice
(The Center Square) – A new program designed to advance equity and social justice in Vermont is getting off the ground. Ideal Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said, will work to advance those metrics at the city and municipality level in the state in an effort to remove structural barriers and increase meaningful inclusion and representation. The program was funded by the state with an appropriation of $220,000.
Settlement Allows Wyoming Rescue Mission to Hire Based on Religion
Two months after filing a lawsuit on behalf of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys reached a favorable settlement with state and federal government officials. As part of the settlement, state officials acknowledged that the rescue mission, as a religious organization, is free to hire like-minded employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing voucher service, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
Farming associations work to strengthen Illinois’ food supply chains
(The Center Square) – With a goal of bolstering local food and specialty crops supply chains, three Illinois organizations have joined forces to create the From Food to Flowers: Everything Local conference. The event is the result of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Specialty Growers Association and the...
Plastic bags headed for ban?
Legislators to submit bill next session outlawing single-use plastics in MD. (Nov. 25, 2022) The audience at a recent Maryland Coastal Bays meeting erupted into applause when Bill Dennison, a scientist and professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, told them that Maryland legislators would be introducing a ban on single-use plastic when the General Assembly convenes in January.
2022 a year of crisis for Red Cross
ATLANTA — The rapidly evaporating year of 2022 has been a year of crisis for families in Georgia and around the world — from extreme climate disasters like Hurricane Ian to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis. “Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community...
Lottery sales up $2.1M in Arkansas
(The Center Square) – Arkansas residents spent $2.1 million more for lottery tickets in October than the same month last year, according to an update from the Arkansas Senate. Much of the interest was sparked by the record Powerball jackpot, which swelled to $2 billion. Powerball ticket sales increased...
Wheatstone development project advances in South Middleton Township
South Middleton Township supervisors approved conditional use requests Tuesday night for a contested development proposed for East Springville and Lindsey roads. The approval comes with a list of 22 conditions. Bryan Gembusia read from the proposed written decision during Tuesday's meeting prior to the unanimous vote to approve the developer’s...
Reeltown Elementary launches student-led news show
Chuck Blake has always had a vision. The Reeltown Elementary School custodian wished to bring his passion for video production to a younger generation. Fortunately for Blake, he didn’t have to look far. Earlier this school year, Blake sparked the idea to launch a student-operated broadcast news program. “I...
