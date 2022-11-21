ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes

US stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, following the release of Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”. Trading volume, however, was thin on Wednesday as...
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land

(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
Ofgem energy rules fail to protect customer deposits

The energy regulator has strengthened its rules to shield households after taxpayers had to pick up a £9.2bn bill when suppliers went bust – but it was criticised for failing to protect consumer deposits. Ofgem has announced a package of reforms designed to bolster consumer protection and ensure...
Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts

MANILA (Reuters) – A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs. Marcos will issue an executive order cutting to 0% the most favoured nation tariff on EVs like passengers cars, buses,...
French economy contracted in November – flash PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s private sector economy contracted in November for the first time since February 2021, according to a monthly survey, as lower new orders weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for France’s services sector fell to 49.4...

