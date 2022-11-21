Read full article on original website
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes
US stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, following the release of Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”. Trading volume, however, was thin on Wednesday as...
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
U.S. business activity weakens further in November – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in November, with a measure of new orders dropping to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years as higher interest rates slowed demand. S&P Global said on Wednesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
China’s Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion – Securities Times
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday. The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers...
‘Substantial majority” of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing ‘soon,’ -minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A “substantial majority” of policymakers at the Federal Reserve’s meeting early this month agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank’s rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is ‘rather disappointing’
(Reuters) – Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was “rather disappointing,” an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter. Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency’s head of health threats and...
At November Fed meeting, officials flagged market resilience amid volatile conditions
NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Federal Reserve officials met at the start of the month to weigh another rate increase, some of them were thinking about what the central bank might have to do should the Treasury market run into trouble. Those concerns were aired in meeting minutes for...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
Column-China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) – There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations’ proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing...
Retailers face ‘Bleak Friday’ as cost of living crisis hits spending – business live
Retail experts predict a more muted Black Friday this year, as consumers cut back and Royal Mail strike disrupts deliveries
Ofgem energy rules fail to protect customer deposits
The energy regulator has strengthened its rules to shield households after taxpayers had to pick up a £9.2bn bill when suppliers went bust – but it was criticised for failing to protect consumer deposits. Ofgem has announced a package of reforms designed to bolster consumer protection and ensure...
Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts
MANILA (Reuters) – A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs. Marcos will issue an executive order cutting to 0% the most favoured nation tariff on EVs like passengers cars, buses,...
French economy contracted in November – flash PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s private sector economy contracted in November for the first time since February 2021, according to a monthly survey, as lower new orders weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for France’s services sector fell to 49.4...
