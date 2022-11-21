Read full article on original website
Related
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
Tunisia is counting on more overwhelming home-like support against Australia in each team's second match at the World Cup on Saturday
Football rumours: Liverpool chase Jude Bellingham and Alex Iwobi to sign new Everton deal
What the papers sayAlex Iwobi will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract with Everton, according to one national outlet. The 26-year-old midfielder has become a central player for Frank Lampard’s side and will reportedly be offered the contract for another three-and-a-half years.The Times writes that Liverpool will continue with their pursuit of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite news that sporting director Julian Ward will depart the club next summer.At Old Trafford, speculation continues over potential buyers. The Manchester Evening News reports Amancio Ortega, the owner of fashion chain Zara, is interested in bidding, while the Daily Star reports Apple...
Swiss Greens call for FIFA’s tax privileges to be revoked
ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA’s status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. “FIFA is not a ‘non-profit association’ but a profit machine on the back of human rights,” said Aline Trede, from...
Factbox-Soccer-Poland v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
(Reuters) – Poland play Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday. When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET) * Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday was the biggest shock in World Cup history, according to Nielsen Gracenote. The data company said the 51st-ranked Saudis’ chances of winning the game was just 8.7%
Soccer-FIFA investigates Ecuador fans’ homophobic chants
DOHA (Reuters) – FIFA said it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Ecuador over homophobic chanting by their fans in their World Cup opener. Ecuador had faced possible expulsion from the tournament after Chile complained they had fielded an ineligible player during the qualifiers. They were fined and received a...
Soccer-Liverpool sporting director Ward to leave at end of season
(Reuters) – Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has decided to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, a year after he replaced Michael Edwards in the role, media reported on Thursday. Liverpool were said to be surprised and disappointed and would decide whether to continue...
Is the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ real – and should fans be worried?
Tonight England face the United States in their second game at the 2022 World Cup and the game will be live on ITV, which should carry some caution for fans.Sure, since the Three Lions lifted the World Cup in 1966, there have been a handful of semi-finals (and who can forget Le Tournoi?) but in all seriousness, it’s been a series of heartaches for every generation of England fans since 1966.The anguish that England fans have felt for the last 50+ plus years has arguably been made worse, thanks to how readily available football is on television. Every single match...
French minister says new Franco-German fighter top priority
PARIS (Reuters) – A senior French minister reaffirmed backing for a new Franco-German-led fighter jet project on Wednesday after conflicting comments over the next stage of the $100 billion venture. “FCAS remains an absolutely top-level Franco-German ambition,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on the sidelines of a...
Motor racing-Interim secretary-general Rao leaves F1’s governing body
LONDON (Reuters) – Shaila Ann-Rao is leaving her role as interim head of Formula One at the governing FIA less than six months after being appointed. Rao was previously a special adviser to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and her appointment in June as the FIA’s interim secretary general for motorsport caused some concern among rival teams.
