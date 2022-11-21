ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County Sheriff's Office gives out nearly 200 free turkeys

CHICAGO (CBS) – A last minute addition to the Thanksgiving table came courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Deputies, volunteers and employees from the Cook County Housing Authority spent the morning handing out nearly 200 free turkeys to families in need.The fresh birds went to people in the Austin, West Pullman and Little Village neighborhoods as well as several south suburbs.
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
DuPage County approves FY2023 Budget, boasts large surplus from FY2022

Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.
Horizon Medical Center Explains Why It’s the Go-To Medical Center

Horizon Medical Center is a top-rated medical center. In a recent update, the team outlined why it’s the sought-after medical center. Schaumburg, IL – In a website post, Horizon Medical Center shared why clients choose them when needing medical services. The Schaumburg doctors mentioned that they serve as...
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues

CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher

While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
