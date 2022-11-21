Read full article on original website
Sale of Weiss Hospital Approved, Transition Expected to Begin on December 2nd
It was announced today that Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Healthcare Holdings, LLC has reached an agreement to purchase Weiss Memorial Hospital from Pipeline Health System, LLC, with the effective date of the first phase projected to be December 2nd. In a process that was slowed by community fears of Weiss...
Cook County Sheriff's Office gives out nearly 200 free turkeys
CHICAGO (CBS) – A last minute addition to the Thanksgiving table came courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Deputies, volunteers and employees from the Cook County Housing Authority spent the morning handing out nearly 200 free turkeys to families in need.The fresh birds went to people in the Austin, West Pullman and Little Village neighborhoods as well as several south suburbs.
Cook County Board Votes to Approve Commissioner Aguilar’s Proposal for a Helicopter
Cook County Board Votes to Approve Commissioner Aguilar’s Proposal for a Helicopter. The purchase of the Helicopter will help the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to improve public safety and to fight crime. On Thursday, November 17th, the Cook County Board of Commissioners voted overwhelmingly to approve Commissioner Frank...
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
DuPage County approves FY2023 Budget, boasts large surplus from FY2022
Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.
Horizon Medical Center Explains Why It’s the Go-To Medical Center
Horizon Medical Center is a top-rated medical center. In a recent update, the team outlined why it’s the sought-after medical center. Schaumburg, IL – In a website post, Horizon Medical Center shared why clients choose them when needing medical services. The Schaumburg doctors mentioned that they serve as...
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Illinois can ill afford rail strike, state business leader says
A railroad workers’ strike would have a damaging interruption, and Illinois Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Mark Denzler said we can’t afford that.
Crews fight commercial fire at scrap metal dealer in Dolton: officials
CHICAGO - The Dolton Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire around noon on Wednesday. The building on fire is located at 14059 Cottage Grove Avenue in Dolton. There is a scrap metal dealer located at the address. There is no report of injuries at this time....
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
CPD announces fitness facility upgrades, Supt. Brown gives mental health program update
CHICAGO — When it comes to the Chicago police Department and keeping officers fit, workspaces at each of the 22 Districts, headquarters and academy are about to get a makeover. With current CPD workout equipment being about 20 years old, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and a corporate sponsor decided it was time to get […]
Under 300 votes separate DuPage County House race as mail-in ballots subject of lawsuit
Tuesday was the final day for mail-in ballots to be verified and counted, and there’s still one race hanging in the balance in DuPage County. In the 45th District, Democratic challenger Jenn Ladisch Douglass is ahead of GOP Rep. Deanne Mazzochi.
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
Will Ed Burke seek reelection? Longest-serving Chicago City Council member has not filed petitions
While much of the focus of the February elections will be focused on the race for mayor, there is some political intrigue brewing on the Southwest Side.
Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues
CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
Tinley Park nonprofit damaged by fire, decimating food bank and donations
A small fire inside a Tinley Park nonprofit has ruined most of the food and donated items they had planned to distribute for the holidays.
Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher
While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
