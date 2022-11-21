Read full article on original website
Six states urge U.S. Supreme Court to keep block on Biden student debt relief
(Reuters) -Six states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden’s bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt that they have argued exceeded his administration’s authority. The states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina –...
Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google
(Reuters) – An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia’s federal anti-monopoly service over the company’s decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by...
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks
(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America’s No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model...
U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate – report
(Reuters) – U.S. new vehicle retail sales are expected to be relatively flat in November as high vehicle prices, coupled with interest rate increase, are moderating demand, a report from industry consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday. Consumers who were willing to shell out more money for cars...
Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP. It said the agreement is now subject to court approval. Last month, Airbus confirmed...
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages
BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing appealed for caution regarding German government relief packages and said the country should not come to rely on extending aid measures, speaking at an economic conference on Thursday. “At some point, even Germany will run out of ways of explaining...
EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is ‘rather disappointing’
(Reuters) – Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was “rather disappointing,” an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter. Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency’s head of health threats and...
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
Key Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday that a constitutional amendment backed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must exempt at least 100 billion reais ($19 billion) from a constitutional spending cap next year. In an interview with Reuters, Castro, the key lawmaker handling 2023...
Brazil’s Lula government to ban or tax guns, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government-elect of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revoke decrees made by President Jair Bolsonaro that have eased access to firearms and is considering banning or taxing guns when it takes office in January, a senior Lula aide said on Wednesday. Senator-elect Flavio Dino,...
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis. “We are now in a...
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID (Reuters) – An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energies companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Thursday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties. Some parties in Spain’s northern regions, where energy companies and banks have a significant...
U.S. sanctions Iranian officials amid Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protests
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has targeted three Iranian security officials under human-rights related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday, citing Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protesters and “increased aggressive actions against the Iranian people.”. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
