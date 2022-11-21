Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID (Reuters) – An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energies companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Thursday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties. Some parties in Spain’s northern regions, where energy companies and banks have a significant...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. business activity weakens further in November – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in November, with a measure of new orders dropping to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years as higher interest rates slowed demand. S&P Global said on Wednesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion – Securities Times
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday. The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers...
104.1 WIKY
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
104.1 WIKY
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
104.1 WIKY
Column-China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) – There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations’ proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing...
104.1 WIKY
At November Fed meeting, officials flagged market resilience amid volatile conditions
NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Federal Reserve officials met at the start of the month to weigh another rate increase, some of them were thinking about what the central bank might have to do should the Treasury market run into trouble. Those concerns were aired in meeting minutes for...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Australia to raise protection for Aboriginal heritage after Juukan
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto’s destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek published a government response to the 16-month enquiry on Thursday. * Australia is developing...
104.1 WIKY
EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is ‘rather disappointing’
(Reuters) – Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was “rather disappointing,” an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter. Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency’s head of health threats and...
104.1 WIKY
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says it foiled sabotage at ‘South Stream’ gas pipeline
(Reuters) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the “South Stream” gas pipeline. “As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis. “We are now in a...
104.1 WIKY
Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
104.1 WIKY
German car supplier Ruester GmbH files for insolvency in self-administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around...
104.1 WIKY
Europe’s cities to donate generators for Ukraine as winter looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says...
104.1 WIKY
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
104.1 WIKY
TikTok on ‘high alert’ in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Short video platform TikTok said on Wednesday it was on high alert for content that violates its guidelines in Malaysia after authorities warned of a rise in ethnic tension on social media following an inconclusive general election. Saturday’s election ended in an unprecedented hung parliament...
Comments / 0