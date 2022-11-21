ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle

MADRID (Reuters) – An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energies companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Thursday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties. Some parties in Spain’s northern regions, where energy companies and banks have a significant...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land

(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
Factbox-Australia to raise protection for Aboriginal heritage after Juukan

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto’s destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek published a government response to the 16-month enquiry on Thursday. * Australia is developing...
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
Russia says it foiled sabotage at ‘South Stream’ gas pipeline

(Reuters) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the “South Stream” gas pipeline. “As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by...
U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis. “We are now in a...
Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
German car supplier Ruester GmbH files for insolvency in self-administration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around...
Europe’s cities to donate generators for Ukraine as winter looms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says...
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
TikTok on ‘high alert’ in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Short video platform TikTok said on Wednesday it was on high alert for content that violates its guidelines in Malaysia after authorities warned of a rise in ethnic tension on social media following an inconclusive general election. Saturday’s election ended in an unprecedented hung parliament...

