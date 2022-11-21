TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More

Read full article on original website
Related
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Bacon reveals darkest 'six degrees of separation' to date
Kevin Bacon discovered his six degrees of separation with the man who assassinated Abraham Lincoln. The 'Friday the 13th' actor is no stranger to the 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' phenomenon, which is a viral game based on the idea all humans can be connected by six social connections or less and sees people drawing lines between the star and other famous faces.
At the Movies: ‘Strange World’; ‘The Fablemans’; ‘Bones and All’
(WTNH) — Disney’s “Strange World” kicks off this holiday season! Jake Gyllenhall, Dennis Quaid, and Gabrielle Union lend their voices to the epic film. It’s certainly a spectacle, as the movie follows a family of explorers facing their most dangerous mission yet, which leads them to … a strange world. Will this new place end […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Tommy Fury encourages Tom Brady to turn to reality TV in search for love
Tommy Fury has encouraged Tom Brady to look for love on a reality TV show. The 23-year-old boxer - whose older brother is world champion Tyson Fury - is expecting his first child with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague after they met on the UK's ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' three years ago, and he suggested it could be a good route for the NFL legend after his split from Gisele Bündchen.
Comments / 0