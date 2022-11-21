Ryan Coogler shared a heartfelt note thanking Marvel fans for making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a huge success. In a post shared on the official Marvel social media accounts, Coogler detailed what the support has meant to him as the sequel’s worldwide gross topped $550 million. “Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he wrote. “I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow."

12 HOURS AGO