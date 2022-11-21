Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Letitia Wright Rips Article Comparing Vaccine Controversy to Will Smith and Brad Pitt Abuse Scandals
Letitia Wright has spoken out after her 2020 vaccine misinformation controversy was mentioned in an article about how it and Brad Pitt and Will Smith’s “personal baggage” might have an impact on the upcoming slate of Academy Award nominations. The article in question comes from the Hollywood...
Watch the Trailer for ‘White Noise’ Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle
The first trailer for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film White Noise is here. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1987 novel of the same name, the film will star Adam Driver, Don Cheadle and Greta Gerwig and will focus on the “hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic” American experience.
Sinbad’s Family on Comedian’s Recovery Following Stroke: ‘His Progress Is Nothing Short of Remarkable’
Sinbad is looking forward to seeing fans again as he continues on his journey toward recovery following a stroke. In an Instagram update shared Monday, the comedian’s family thanked fans for the “love and support” they’ve continued to send their way over the past two years. Fans and fellow comedians alike shared well wishes in the comments, including D.L. Hughley and India Arie. Others have also reshared the family’s latest message, including Questlove.
Quentin Tarantino Blames Decline in Movie Stars on ‘Marvel-ization’ of Hollywood, Simu Liu Responds (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/23, 9:38 a.m. ET: Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has responded to Quentin Tarantino’s remarks about the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.”. In a series of tweets, the actor reflected on his own appreciation for Tarantino’s work while also criticizing how “white...
Alessandro Michele Announces Gucci Exit: ‘An Extraordinary Journey Ends for Me’
Alessandro Michele is parting ways with Gucci. The 49-year-old Italian designer confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday, about seven years after he was appointed the label’s creative director. “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” he wrote....
Ryan Coogler Shares Note Thanking Fans for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Success
Ryan Coogler shared a heartfelt note thanking Marvel fans for making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a huge success. In a post shared on the official Marvel social media accounts, Coogler detailed what the support has meant to him as the sequel’s worldwide gross topped $550 million. “Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he wrote. “I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow."
Exclusive: Pharrell Discusses His Latest Collaboration, the Moncler Maya 70
Let’s face it. Fashion collaborations have become a bit watered down in recent years. What once felt like a unique opportunity for two brands to merge their worlds into something special has largely boiled down to companies deciding which logo being placed next to theirs will generate the most dollars. But not every collaboration falls into that category. That’s especially true for anything Pharrell decides to put his name on.
The Weeknd Hopes SZA Will Re-Record Shelved “Die For You” Remix
While it’s been six years since The Weeknd’s Starboy album was released, the Toronto singer still maintains hope that SZA might finally re-record her verse for the remix of “Die For You.”. SZA addressed the existence of the remix on a now-deleted Instagram comment where she replied...
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts
Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Stepz Taps Fizzler For New Grime-Tinged Heater “Pacman”
The sample drill debate may still be raging, but it seems there’s still fun to be had judging by UK rap risers Stepz and Fizzler’s new single, “Pacman”. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s the world’s most famous circular ghost-muncher who’s been mined for the track’s central melody by producer Jojo F. Set against sharp bass stabs, this one’s built more for phone speakers than soundsystems, giving it the perfect format to spread far and wide in the digital world.
Corteiz Collides With Manchester Rapper Meekz For Collaborative Capsule
Arguably the hardest player on the UK streetwear scene right now, London-based brand Cortiez has very much perfected the secret sauce to its success. Following team-ups with British heavyweights Dave and Central Cee, the bedroom-born label now ushers in a new project, teaming up with Manchester’s very own Meekz.
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities
Virgil Abloh’s appreciation for music, art, and design will be celebrated at the first-ever Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which is set to take place on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Performers announced include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, with the latter artist acting as curator of the one-day event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.
The Best of ComplexCon 2022
Every year, dozens of people flood the ComplexCon floor to sift through a maze of exclusive products from coveted brands but, beyond that, it encapsulates the essence of Complex from top to fin—with music (this year, by way of Donavan’s Yard and Soulection) filling the room throughout, and a concert on Sunday night that closes out the event. All the while, immaculate head-to-toe ensembles meet you at every turn of the eye. It’s an experience that’s just that—an experience.
Champion Unveil Their Latest Collab With Sydney Art Collective Pelvis
Champion are taking fashion beyond the rack with their latest limited edition collection in collaboration with Sydney Art collective, Pelvis. The collection fuses music, fashion, art and pop culture, and is the first time Pelvis has collaborated with another brand—making it set to create waves in the local thread game.
Meet the Artists Performing at Pigeons & Planes’ No Ceilings Shows in NYC
No Ceilings is a Pigeons & Planes concert series that we’ve been doing with Move Forward Music since 2014. We’ve put on the first NYC headlining shows for artists like 6LACK, Noname, and Dominic Fike, and over the years our lineups have featured so many other acts during their rise: Smino, Denzel Curry, $NOT, Rico Nasty, Omar Apollo, Westside Boogie, Ravyn Lenae, Choker, Saba, LUCKI, Little Simz, Kevin Abstract, and more.
