Is this Browns’ season over after loss against Buffalo Bills?

By Associated Press, Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) – Try as they might, the Cleveland Browns “laid an egg” in Detroit against the Buffalo Bills, in a rare neutral-site away game. So is this season essentially over?

The Cleveland Browns (3-7) faced a tough Buffalo Bills (7-3) team and couldn’t hold them back, losing 23-31 Sunday at Ford Field.

‘Didn’t do enough’: Stefanski speaks after Browns lose to Bills

The Browns, who have lost six of seven games, missed many opportunities to get back on track with quarterback Deshaun Watson nearing the end of his 11-game NFL suspension.

“You have to take the positive out of the negative. We’ve got to try to save what we can save,” said Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt , who stopped by the FOX 8 studios on Monday to discuss the game.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished 28 of 41 for 324 yards — two shy of his career-high — and a season-high three touchdowns. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the opening drive, a 7-yard touchdown scoring pass to Cooper with 4:11 left that pulled the Browns within 12 points and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the final minute.

The journeyman quarterback refuses to be discouraged by the team’s slide.

“If anything, we fight harder,” Pruitt said.

Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns during suspension

When asked if the season is over for the Browns, Pruitt said, “For all intents and purposes.”

The Browns will host Tampa Bay at FirstEnergy Sunday and then head to Houston, where Deshaun Watson will get his first regular-season start in more than a year.

