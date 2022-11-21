Read full article on original website
MDI YMCA hosts annual Catch the Turkey 5K
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is hosting its annual Catch The Turkey 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Y. Preregistration is $20 and can be done online at www.mdiymca.org/fall5ks. Race day registration is on Sunday morning from 8-8:45 a.m. and is $25.
MDES planning array of significant renovations
MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert School Committee has sent a number of architects a request for qualifications (RFQ) for developing design plans and cost estimates for renovations and additions to Mount Desert Elementary School. School Committee Chair Brian Henkel said in a recent memo to Town Manager Durlin...
Electric supply rates to jump 41 percent in 2023
AUGUSTA — Customers of Versant Power will face sharply higher electricity supply rates in 2023 on top of big increases paid this year. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Nov. 15 approved a new “standard offer” supply rate for residential and small-business customers of 16.44 cents per kilowatt-hour, an increase of 41 percent over the current rate of 11.68 cents.
Board to hear quarrying license appeals Nov. 29
MOUNT DESERT — Nine months after the Planning Board denied a license to Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone to resume quarrying in the village of Hall Quarry, the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals will begin hearing the two companies’ appeal of that decision on Nov. 29.
