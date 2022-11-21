BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is hosting its annual Catch The Turkey 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Y. Preregistration is $20 and can be done online at www.mdiymca.org/fall5ks. Race day registration is on Sunday morning from 8-8:45 a.m. and is $25.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO