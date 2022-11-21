Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
wdrb.com
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol, funeral arrangements released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services for former Kentucky Governor and KFC President John Y. Brown, Jr., will take place next week. Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 3-7 p.m. Visitation is open to the public. Funeral services will be...
LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a...
wdrb.com
Retiring police chief Rick McCubbin 'enjoyed every minute' of 40 years in law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin dedicated his life to law enforcement. The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown. McCubbin spent 17 years...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
wdrb.com
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
WLKY.com
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
Woman in 'critical condition' after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and injured in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
'Deescalate in a timely manner': New safety staff stepping into action when guns found in JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools' (JCPS) new safety team is taking a lead role when guns are found inside school walls. It's all part of the plan the school district implemented this year to better connect with students, providing them familiar faces while keeping them safe. At...
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
wdrb.com
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
Wave 3
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
