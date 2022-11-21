ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

