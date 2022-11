(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 26-year-old Trenton Duncan, of Sloan, on Saturday for Public Intoxication and Domestic Abuse Assault. No bond was set until Duncan is seen by a Magistrate Judge.

Glenwood Police arrested 18-year-old Cody Krause, of Glenwood, on Sunday for OWI 1st Offense. Krause posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond.