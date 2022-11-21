The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.

