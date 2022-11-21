Read full article on original website

sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
sneakernews.com
Wolf Grey Leather Covers This Nike Dunk High For 2023
As we near the end of 2022, Jordan Brand has already begun putting the finishing touches on their roster of propositions for the the new year. Elsewhere, The Swoosh has been tooling its vast collection of lifestyle silhouettes for a disparate collection of offerings, including this greyscale Nike Dunk High.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
sneakernews.com
Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma Revealed In New Wheat Colorway
It’s been almost an entire year since the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh. And though gone, the late designer’s influence can still be felt across fashion, art, and, of course, sneakers, with Nike soon to premiere a four-day experience dedicated to his design process. The event will also serve as the debut of Abloh’s newest posthumous release — the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma — which was just teased in a brand new, wheat-dressed colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Another “Color Of The Month” scheme
This Nike Air Force 1 Low has colors that you cannot go wrong with. One of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and interestingly enough, it was the first shoe that Nike ever graced with a retro. Since the 80s, the Air Force 1 Low has been a staple of sneaker culture, and fans are always eager for new models.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023
The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Unveiled In New Colorway
Stüssy and Nike have a new collaboration on the horizon. Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Sets The Mood With Pink And Animal Print
The Nike LeBron 20 is undoubtedly one of King James’ best signatures, receiving a much better reception than his last two combined. And ever since the sneaker was first unveiled back in June, the Lakers forward has laced up many a different colorway. He’s even used the court to provide numerous sneak peeks, one of which — the all-pink pair shown off in October — has just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com
The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Brightens Up With Aqua And Peach Tones
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid is no where near upending the popularity of its high-top construction, the silhouette continues to drive Jordan Brand’s offerings forward. Such is the case with the latest women’s- exclusive proposition, extending an early springtime aesthetic unto the latest build. Centered on its...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail”
Unveiling their collaborative collection of Air Jordan 5’s last Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand currently preparing for the November 28th release of the AJ 5 “Crimson Bliss” – in which the producer wore courtside atop a silk pillow at last weekends Miami Heat game. Following a first-look in October at the second proposition within the set to drop, official images of the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” have recently surfaced.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Gets “Rosewood” Accents
If the Air Penny 2 is following the roadmap of the Air Penny 1, we can fully expect the return of original colorways in addition to the recent collaborative drops with Social Status.Until then, Nike has presented a variety of Air Penny 2 colorways fit for 2022/2023, like this newly revealed “Rosewood” iteration.
